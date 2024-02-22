Here's Why Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Resembles Justin Bieber in This New Post

There have been many conspiracy theories surrounding Kourtney Kardashian’s second son, Reign, in the past. The Kardashians actress welcomed three children with her ex-husband, Scott Disick: Mason, Reign, and Penelope Disick. However, some eagle-eyed fans believe that Reign is actually Justin Bieber’s son. This came after the two hooked up in the past.

While both parties denied such allegations, many continued to question their eerie resemblance. Recently, many pointed out these striking similarities between the two in a picture posted by his mother on Instagram.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robino Salvatore

Kardashian shared an adorable carousel with her children including her newborn Rocky Thirteen, who seemed to be sound asleep in his pram. Kardashian sported a sporty and peppy ensemble with black pointed heels. She followed it up with a basic black hairband and a few rings. The mother of four looked like she was enjoying herself surrounded by the love and affection of her children. She took several candid selfies with her daughter Penelope Disick and was photobombed by her kids now and then.

In the final slide of her series, she shared a sweet picture of Reign flaunting his pearly whites. Earning his fashionista genes from his parents, he looked dapper in black denim overalls followed by a green crew-neck top. He completed his outfit of the day with what appeared to be a black beanie. This little star held a pair of large headphones in one hand while the other was tightly wound around a blue water bottle. Apart from noticing his beaming smile, fans in the comment section of the post began to point out how alike he and the Peaches singer were in physical traits.

Apparently there’s a rumour Justin Bieber is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign??? Wtf 😭 — nangula 🇨🇩 (@anne__ngl) December 7, 2023

One hawk-eyed fan remarked, “Reign is a [spitting] image of Justin Bieber in the last pic.” Another agreed with an emoji of an orange heart. A final one chimed saying, “Literally twins.” Many others gushed about their doppelganger-like situation and praised it. Others remained quizzical about Kardashian’s second son, Mason.

There is a conspiracy theory on TikTok saying that Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son Reign is actually Justin Bieber’s child and now I can’t unsee the resemblance lmao — ackee & saltfish black (@sincerely_holly) June 14, 2023

A first-person asked, “Where is your eldest son?” In a thread, a person added asking, “Are you new here? The kid doesn’t want to be in the spotlight. This isn’t news.” A second one defended saying, “None of your business where he is.” A final one explained, “He also doesn’t like being photographed.”

This isn’t the first time the Lemme founder’s post has sparked discussion among admirers arguing Reign and Bieber’s alleged connection. In another Instagram post shared by Kardashian that saw her second son’s face more clearly, her followers flooded the comment section with their thoughts. One said, “You can’t convince [me] that’s not @justinbieber kid unless she does a DNA.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

A third one pointed out, “Little Bieber.” A fourth one suggested, “Reign is clearly Bieber’s son.” A final one said in exasperation, “Omg is this Justin Bieber’s kid because he looks just like him.” Despite many allegations, neither Bieber nor Kardashian have encouraged the matter. One thing remains assured: Kardashian loves her children just as any other mother would.