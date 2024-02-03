Taylor Swift Declared 'Most Influential' in Fashion and Beauty, Beating Longtime Nemesis Kim Kardashian

It's Taylor Swift again. The pop sensation secured her dominance in the music industry, and now she's on to conquer the beauty/fashion world, beating her all-time nemesis, Kim Kardashian. The two women have had Bad Blood for years after Swift feuded with Kanye West over the rapper's controversial song lyrics.

Swift dethroned her rival Kardashian, as the Shake It Off singer has topped the rank of celebrities who influence the most makeup routines. A new study revealed she's the most "influential" personality in the beauty and fashion world, per The Sun.

According to the mobile-focused games innovator Slingo, the 43-year-old beauty mogul appeared in 18,200 searches. However, the Cruel Summer singer topped the Kardashian's looks. Swift had up to 22,240 searches, surprisingly beating the SKIMS mogul's half-sister Kylie Jenner, who reached 21,200 searches, and Kendall came last with over 6,000 searches.

Apparently, this research was conducted through Google search data of 300 celebrities from around the globe in the fashion, beauty, and fitness industry. The study came at a time when Swift's growing popularity has become a cause of concern for her rivals and the critics, amid her successful music career and a new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Swift has been vocal about her feud with Kardashian and West. She recalled when the former couple came after her, to the extent of calling her 'snake' on X, formerly Twitter. The singer said the online trolling caused psychological damage and slammed the music industry over faulty rules for young pop stars, per The Guardian.

During her interview with Time, which named her Person of the Year, the pop star blasted, "By the time an artist is mature enough to psychologically deal with the job, they throw you out at 29, typically." Swift continued, "In the 90s and 00s, it seems like the music industry just said: 'OK, let's take a bunch of teenagers, throw them into a fire, and watch what happens.'"

She further accused that there were no proper resources to assist young singers in braving the storm. "By the time they've accumulated enough wisdom to do their job effectively, we'll find new teenagers." Meanwhile, she also highlighted how music labels wanted to replace her with another pop star. But instead, she turned the tables around on them.

"I realized every record label was actively working to try to replace me. I thought instead, I'd replace myself first with a new me. It's harder to hit a moving target." However, Swift moved on and beat her rivals with her musical talent in her Eras Tour, which turned out to be the most lucrative show ever.

Although the recordings later proved that the call was manipulated to put Swift in a bad light, the Enchanted singer recalled in her Time interview, "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."