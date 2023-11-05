Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's nearly decade-long relationship has consistently faced public skepticism. Despite recurring doubts about Gamble's intentions and their bond's sincerity, Jenner remains unwavering in her commitment to her lover. A case in point: even when an ex, Sheree Buchanan, accused Gamble of stalking her, Jenner stood by him, proving their commitment unshakable.

Gamble typically avoids controversy, but a few years ago, his ex accused him of stalking amid his new romance with Jenner, who gave him unwavering support, insisting he was too good to engage in such behavior. Despite allegations causing a media frenzy, Jenner stood firmly by Gamble's side even as Buchanan alleged he had 'grabbed and bruised' her. In 2010, InTouch obtained a copy of a restraining order from the ex alleging stalking behavior, but Jenner shrugged it off, having already heard about this from Gamble directly. Buchanan added, "He would just show up at my house and come inside. I had to change my locks because he’d managed to somehow get a key."

Gamble's ex also had some words of warning for Jenner at the time, stating, "I know Corey. He’s all about power and money and will do whatever it takes to get it. He sees the Kardashians as [the] media’s first family." However, at the time, TMZ also reported that according to Jenner, Gamble did not 'fit the profile' of being a stalker. Furthermore, the Kardashian matriarch also pointed out how Gamble had worked as a tour manager for Justin Bieber in the past without 'exploiting' that relationship. Jenner stated back then that Gamble was a 'background guy' who was not interested in the limelight.

This isn't the only time Jenner has defended her beau. Previously, she said, "He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight." She told WSJ Magazine, "He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him." Even the Kardashian-Jenner siblings approve, with Khloé Kardashian telling Wonderwall that he is 'such a nice guy' and 'a really good person.' She added, "I just like to see my mom happy, so it's a good thing to see."

Kris Jenner and Corey gamble’s relationship is so fascinating to me — maddie b. (@BaddiieM) October 27, 2023

Rumors periodically percolate about Jenner and Gamble secretly marrying. But each time, the couple or their PR team swiftly denies the speculation. When Jenner sported a huge diamond ring in February 2023, as per Nicki Swift, many assumed it signaled a clandestine wedding. However, sources close to the couple rapidly dispelled the marriage chatter, declaring that walking down the aisle again was not imminent for Jenner and Gamble. Despite nearly a decade as a couple, sources say Jenner is content with the committed relationship she has with Gamble and is in no hurry to officially wed again after her three past trips down the aisle.

