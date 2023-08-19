Sam Asghari Alleges Estranged Wife Britney Spears Gave Him a Black Eye While He Was Asleep

The whirlwind relationship between pop star Britney Spears and her now-estranged husband Sam Asghari has come to an abrupt end in an unexpected turn of events. Asghari had recently filed for a divorce from the Baby One More Time singer.

Asghari has reportedly claimed that Spears hurt him, even alleging that she gave him a black eye while he was asleep, according to people close to the couple. The incident, which allegedly happened earlier this year, reportedly sent shockwaves through their otherwise seeming happy marriage. Asghari is said to have avoided retaliation during the alleged brawl, and security professionals were brought in to mediate the couple's dispute, per TMZ.

According to witnesses with firsthand knowledge, Asghari had previously complained about several attacks throughout their seven-year relationship, indicating that the claimed violence wasn't an isolated incident.

According to reports, the argument that led to the couple's breakup was caused by accusations of cheating. Asghari confronted Spears about the alleged infidelity after hearing reports about it. The confrontation is alleged to have sparked a heated dispute that may have been the breaking point of their marriage, however, these stories are still unconfirmed by the pair.

Sources have alleged that Spears liked to keep knives around her, which deeply unnerved Asghari. Reportedly, Spears believed that she needed the knives for protection, harboring a sense of paranoia that someone was out to harm her. According to the Mirror, Spears "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection."

The fitness trainer, model, and actor is seeking to take advantage of unfavorable information about Spears to secure better terms than those laid out in their existing prenup, as reported by Page Six. According to inside sources, Asghari wants to secure more favorable conditions than those specified in the prenup he and Spears had initially signed. The actor is reportedly prepared to reveal what has been described as "extraordinarily embarrassing" details about the pop icon if his demands are not met. This move appears to be aimed at improving his financial situation through these negotiations.

Although they have parted ways, Spears fiercely denies any cheating allegations. The source revealed that their relationship had been strained for some time, ending in a major disagreement that ultimately led to their split. Spears, already struggling with different issues in her life, is deeply touched by the situation, especially considering recent events such as her boys' trip to Hawaii amid concerns about wildfires.

Asghari's association with Spears dates back to 2016 when they collaborated on the music video for her hit song Slumber Party. Their relationship evolved, culminating in a proposal by Asghari just before Spears' conservatorship came to an end in September 2021.

