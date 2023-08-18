Sam Asghari Is Blackmailing To Leak Britney Spears's 'Embarrassing' Info For Prenup Renegotiation

Information surrounding Sam Asghari's claimed attempts to renegotiate the prenuptial agreement has come to light, adding an unexpected twist to the unfolding story of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage. Asghari, an actor, model, and fitness trainer, is allegedly going to use extremely unflattering facts about pop icon Spears to obtain accommodations beyond their existing prenup, according to Page Six.

Asghari is allegedly seeking to negotiate more advantageous terms than those included in the prenuptial agreement he and Spears signed, according to inside information obtained by the outlet. He is apparently threatening to reveal what is being referred to as "extraordinarily embarrassing" information on the pop legend if his demands are not satisfied. According to the insider, Asghari appears to be concentrating on improving his financial situation during this negotiation.

The source told the outlet that Asghari is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid,” adding, “So that’s what Sam is focused on.”

TMZ was the first to report that a fight erupted between the couple and Spears was accused of cheating by Asghari. "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup," the source revealed to ET Online.

"She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions." "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on."

The narrative surrounding Spears is incomplete without understanding her past as a source of profit for those around her. Since her early years, she has generated great wealth, much of which has not directly benefited her financially. There have always been concerns about her lack of authority over her finances and personal decisions due to her lengthy conservatorship, which has since been terminated. Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, also requested a rise in child support payments from $20,000 to $60,000 a month in May 2018. Asghari formerly served as a pillar of strength in Spears' life, sticking by her side while she fought for freedom and autonomy.

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari is allegedly seeking spousal support, since he filed for divorce. He Kevin Federline’d her, too! Seems MOST people have taken advantage of her, due to her mental state. Just taking her money; family, friends, partners, music industry & etc. pic.twitter.com/x1goRpR2rQ — Jerome Trammel (she/her he/him) (@MrJeromeTrammel) August 17, 2023

Spears' team has taken a defensive position. According to a different source cited by Page Six, her staff is committed to defending her interests and upholding her reputation. “It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” said the source to the outlet.

A Page Six source also added that “Any money she made before the wedding is protected." Asghari first became acquainted with Spears in 2016 when they worked together to create the music video for her smash song Slumber Party. As their relationship developed, he made a significant move by popping the question soon before her conservatorship ended in September 2021, per Hollywood Life.

