Unlikely Connections: 8 Celebrities Who are Secretly Related to the US Political World

8 Celebrities Who Have More to Life Than Stardom: Surprising Ties to US Politicians

In the middle of a highly charged and eventful election cycle, where political affiliations are under intense scrutiny and speculation, some Hollywood stars find themselves closer to the political arena than one might expect. While some Hollywood stars choose to delve into the political realm themselves, others have familial ties that tangle the world of fame and politics. Here are seven well-known and prominent celebrities who share more than just the limelight; intriguingly, they are somehow connected to US politicians.

1. Larry David

The mind behind the classic and popular Seinfield and the iconic impersonation of Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live, Larry David, discovered that life indeed imitates art. In a surprising revelation on PBS’ Find Your Roots show with Henry Louis Gates Jr., it was shockingly revealed that Larry David and Bernie Sanders are actually relatives. What looked like a hilarious impersonation turned out to be a family connection, showcasing that truth can be stranger than fiction. They were both delighted by the news.

2. Karlie Kloss

While marriage does not necessarily mean ‘FAMILY,’ famous supermodel Karlie Kloss has a deep connection to one of the most controversial figures in President Trump’s circle. She is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner. Jared is married to Ivanka Trump, the beloved daughter of Trump. Kloss finds herself occasionally in the political limelight. Despite her tendency to keep her political views private, her connection with the Kushner family occasionally grabs attention, as seen in a memorable episode of Project Runway.

3. Kate Upton

Renowned Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton’s runway elegance does not align with her familial connection to the political realm. Her uncle, Rep. Fred Upton, has held office in Michigan’s 6th congressional district for an extended period of 30 years. As per a TeenVogue article, the Upton family is really proud of her modeling career. Kate’s modeling career and her uncle’s political legacy may seem like two poles apart, but they represent the diversity within the families, where individual pursuits coexist with a shared political background.

4. Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, is not just a television personality but a vocal advocate for her father’s political legacy. As a co-host on The View, Meghan’s views’ spectrum expands beyond the political positions of her family, as the McCain family has been involved in armed services through generations, with Meghan's grandfather, John S. McCain Jr., serving as a United States Navy admiral. The McCain family's commitment to service, spanning generations, adds a layer of historical significance to Meghan's political identity.

6. Stephen Colbert

Late-night show host Stephen Colbert is not the only political conversationalist in his family. His sister, Elizabeth Colbert Busch, made a swoop into the political realm as a Democratic candidate in the 2013 special election for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district. However, she couldn't secure the position, as she lost to Mark Sanford. Elizabeth’s journey into the political arena adds depth to the Colbert family narrative. She was always inclined towards politics, and she is now a South Carolina-based economist.

7. Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer’s humor unimaginably intersects with politics through family ties. Senator Chuck Schumer is Amy’s first cousin, as he shares the same lineage as Amy’s father. Amy’s proactive support for her cousin at major events reflects the intricate dance between humor and politics within their familial ties. Senator Schumer is the first Jewish senator and the first New Yorker to hold the position of Senate minority leader. His role as the Senate minority leader brings political gravity to the family name.

8. Patrick Schwarzenegger

In the world of Hollywood royalty, Patrick Schwarzenegger stands out not only for his acting career but also for his political lineage. As the son of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, Patrick is part of the Kennedy dynasty through his mother's side. His vocal advocacy for the importance of voting in the current election season showcases the intersection of Hollywood glamour and political responsibility. These surprising connections between celebrities and politicians unveil a tapestry of family ties that transcend the boundaries of fame and politics.

