Kanye West Wore an Eerie 'Jesus Mask' Covering His Entire Face at Super Bowl with Bianca Censori

Kanye West is known for flaunting his unique and swagger-fueled sense of fashion that continues to redefine the bounds of the clothing industry. Whether it's oversized jackets or chunky boots, West can rock any look! Lately, he’s been sporting rather concealing ensembles that contradict his wife Bianca Censori’s rather revealing attire. For instance, he’s been donning many masks that don’t cover just his mouth but also his entire face, including his forehead, which is rather an unusual feat for the rapper. Nonetheless, he’s bougie and very much in-trend. For this year’s Super Bowl, all eyes were on West and his elusive mask alongside his awkward run-in with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Ghnassia

According to The U.S. Sun, West made quite a buzz with his appearance at this year's highly anticipated Super Bowl, which saw Usher deliver a sensational and unforgettable performance. West, being West, once more made a statement via his clothes. On his Instagram, West posted a brief video of him in front of the camera amid what seems to be the ongoing game between Kansas City Chiefs and The 49ers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

Just as West was flaunting his Alexander McQueen Jesus Mask [as his caption claimed], the audio revealed the Chiefs taking their first timeout. Circling back to the rather eerie mask, although West’s face was already covered with a black near-opaque hosiery mask, another edgy one with an apparent white figurine of Jesus extended from his forehead to the bridge of his nose, as per Page Six. West remained mum throughout the video.

Bianca Censori wears barely-there bodysuit at Kanye West’s Super Bowl 2024 party pic.twitter.com/IGAmefUf1a — Ignazio (@Ignazio579810) February 13, 2024

The Flashing Lights rapper was joined by Censori as they watched the game together in Las Vegas. Also present was ex-wife Kardashian, who was joined by her sister, Khloe Kardashian, in the arena, close to where West and his wife were being seated. The two seemed to have taken notice of each other, but there was reportedly no drama between them. The husband and wife simply came, enjoyed a successful and well-deserved win by the Chiefs, and left.

Video of Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out with Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. (February 11) (Video muted due to copyright) | Credit: @danlacalle pic.twitter.com/DEhkQmxOif — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) February 12, 2024

The Kardashian sisters, on the other hand, did hang out for a bit and took their leave shortly after. While there’s no altercation now, their peaceful demeanor in public prompts a possibly important question: Is there peace between West and Kardashian since things have been quiet lately between them? Or is this the calm before the storm? Well, that remains debatable. For now, both of them are focused on their endeavors and amicably co-parenting their four children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

West recently released his highly-anticipated album Vultures, featuring his oldest daughter, North West. She made quite a splash on the internet [possibly breaking it in a good way] with her impressive rap skills. This could potentially mark the genesis of North’s career in the music industry. However, the frequency of North’s appearances on the big screen is yet to be commented on by her parents' representatives.