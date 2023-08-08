Taylor Swift Wrote Sweet Letter to Alicia Keys’ 8-YO Son For Attending Her Concert: "Genesis Adores You"

Genesis Dean is living in exciting times! Alicia Keys' 8-year-old son had a mom-son date as they stopped by the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert held in Los Angeles on August 5. He had a VIP experience that would make even the most casual Swiftie green with jealousy, per Entertainment Tonight. Mom Alicia Keys captured the unforgettable evening on Instagram along with pictures from the concert as well as throwback pictures of Taylor Swift and Genesis together from 4 years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

The Instagram post was filled with moments from the concert, the mother-son duo dancing to her songs, posing along with Swift, and the most adorable picture of the Red singer kissing Genesis' cheek. The Keys had met Taylor backstage, where she gave Genesis a kiss on the cheek, one of her iconic friendship bracelets, and a handwritten message that was specially tailored for him. Alicia read out the note in a clip, "Gen, hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

Taylor backstage LA Night 3 with Alicia Keys’ son, Genesis 🥹 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/3OTdXBaehM — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 7, 2023

"Big love to Taylor Swift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores you," Alicia captioned her Instagram post.

“I’m gonna frame it,” the pleased little kid stated with a smile. He also messaged Swift to express his enthusiasm for her concert and happiness at running into her once more. The two first talked to each other when they were seated next to one another at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Genesis was seen looking completely captivated in a cute video that Keys posted from the 2019 awards, and Genesis can be seen staring and waving at Swift, per HuffPost. Swift waved back, confirming her celebrity status in the eyes of Genesis, who was 4 at the time. “My son, Genesis, I think is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight,” Keys joked at the time. “He’s working on it. I’m not sure how it’s gonna go, but it looks pretty good right now.”

Andy Vermaut shares:Read the Heartwarming Note Taylor Swift Wrote to Alicia Keys’ Son: Alicia Keys and her son Genesis are simply… Thank you. https://t.co/79rcSXV9UC pic.twitter.com/FRXEHy1q2S — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) August 7, 2023

Swift won prizes for Best Music Video for Delicate and Tour of the Year for her Reputation tour at the 2019 iHeart event. She criticized critics who questioned her ability to sell out stadiums in her acceptance speech for the tour award and thanked her supporters for sticking with her.

“I think one of the most wonderful things about the way that this whole tour turned out is that for the entire six months leading up to the first show of this tour, every headline that I read about the tour was, ‘This is going to be a massive failure. This is going to be a flop tour,’” Swift said. “And it really did wonders for my self-esteem. It was really great to hear people saying that I was going to be playing to nearly empty stadiums.”

Taylor traded friendship bracelets with Alicia Keys’ son, Genesis, backstage of LA Night 3! The same night she sang “Make the friendship bracelets…” again 🥹 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BdR02om3j7 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 7, 2023

