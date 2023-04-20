Emma Watson Returns After a Brief Hiatus and Talks About "Stepping Away From Her Life"

Emma Watson has finally returned to the spotlight after going on a 4 month's hiatus from social media. She announced her return in her 33rd birthday post on Instagram with a carousel of monochrome pictures of herself, looking fierce and free.

The actress looked timeless on her 33rd birthday after she stunned fans on her Instagram with a heartfelt message under the post. The actress who played young Hermione Granger in the hit movie series Harry Potter hasn't seemed to have aged a day! Watson had her hair gelled and slicked back, with bold yet subtle eye makeup and a dash of glitter for glam. Her outfit was a deep-neck netted dress, and she completed her ensemble with the most blissful smile as seen in her pictures.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress shared all the things she did during the 4-month break she took. Watson gleefully emphasized learning the concept of "Saturn Return" which she claims to be well aware of now. She then added her wonderful adventures after she stepped away from the spotlight. "I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!)" Watson said in her Instagram caption. A rather bold step that the 33-year-old took was to undergo a lot of therapy with @renaisspirits who seems to have really helped her. She even adopted a furry friend, Sofia, in Mexico whom Watson claims is an "angel and not a dog."

The Little Women actress adds to her list of things she did: slicing the nail on both her thumbs in an attempt to cook for herself because of which she had to do things "one-handedly" for a bit, playing golf and teaching her girlfriends as well, playing pickleball with her friend, filming her Harry Potter reunion. As reported by Outlook, this was an emotional moment for the whole cast involved as they were missing the few who passed away during the filming of the franchise, including Robbie Coltrane, who played the gentle half-giant Rubeus Hagrid. She even bid adieu to her grandparents.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Being a pioneer for equality and an influencer for young women, she even started her own "Women's Environmental Investment Fund" in an attempt to promote sustainability and conservation. This is not her only philanthrophic effort. As reported by Impackter, Watson is already a U.N ambassador and has her own page @the_press_tour which promotes sustainable fashion.

She then opened up about her feelings of grief and anger and unveils how she's made progress while navigating feelings of love. Watson seems to have a set routine in place and lays emphasis on how she's eating healthy meals with lots of "green veggies."

Being a hustler and overcoming challenges, Watson has reportedly directed her first commercial, "Prada Paradoxe" a collaboration with Prada.

Image Source: Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The Beauty and the Beast actress didn't fail to win hearts as she proceeded to profoundly express her gratitude to all who helped her on this journey: from her "coven of witches" to all her close friends, she most certainly didn't leave anyone out of her caption. The post even got a reply from Tick Tick Boom actress, Vanessa Hudgens who commented "What a Goddess" on the fellow actress's post.