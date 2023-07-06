Amber Heard Recalls Her ‘Unforgettable Weekend’ on Instagram, Gets Slammed by Johnny Depp Fans

After being on a social media hiatus since the infamous defamation trial, Amber Heard is finally back on Instagram. The Aquaman actress made her return to the social media platform earlier this week with a dazzling post of herself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

The actress had been out of the limelight for quite a while, especially since her messy split from ex-husband Johnny Depp. The two were engaged in a heated banter in court for their defamation case earlier last year.

In the post, Heard looks radiant. The actress donned a chic black ensemble with mesh on her sleeves. She had her hair in curls and decided to let them free which complimented the wavy pattern of her attire. She kept her jewelry minimalistic and rocked a pair of pearl drop earrings. Heard also stunned in her iconic cherry-red lipstick for that extra dash of glamour and to add a more fun aspect to the entire outfit.

In the caption of her post, she extended her gratitude to all the fans who were out to greet her at the Taormina Film Festival. This red carpet moment was for the promotion of her newest film, In The Fire. She also noted how comfortable and warm the crowd who received her was at the event and genuinely appreciated all her beloved fans for the same.

"Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Festival," noted the actor in her Instagram caption. Owing to the warm and loving support of her fans, Heard mentioned how her experience was unforgettable. "It was an unforgettable weekend," concluded the caption of the post.

Although comments on the post were limited, some fans extended their love and thrill for her comeback on Instagram. "There she is!" said a fan. "Miss that smile," added another. "There's our girl" another follower commented.

Her new film, In The Fire, is set to hit the big screens quite soon, reports Independent. The genre of the film is an amalgam of thriller and horror. The film's plot appears to be ticking off all the right boxes for a thriller movie.

Heard plays a doctor from New York who comes across a boy with unfathomable abilities at a secluded plantation. The tone of the film and its aesthetic are set in the year 1890. Upon meeting the child, she begins to analyze the boy's condition, clashing with their religious surroundings. She is confronted by a priest who claims that the boy is possessed by the devil, and then goes on to blame the child for their land's misfortunes.

