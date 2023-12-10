Despite their divorce one year ago, NFL legend Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen's co-parenting relationship is described as "really mature" and "really well" in an exclusive report by US Weekly. The couple, who have two children, Benjamin and Vivian, has managed to prioritize their children's well-being while remaining amicable. Because of the couple's commitment to effective communication and a part-time parenting approach, their children have equal time with both parents.

Brady, 46, and Bündchen, 43, have successfully implemented a co-parenting strategy that mirrors Brady's previous arrangement with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares 16-year-old son Jack. According to Us Weekly, the couple's children split their time equally between their parents, showing a commitment to providing a stable and supportive environment for their children.

"Tom and Gisele have navigated their co-parenting relationship really well They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage," as per a source. "Their children spend equal amounts of time with both parents which works out great all around." They "have very healthy communication between them," the source told the outlet, noting that they “are able to discuss their children’s needs in a really mature way.”

Despite the difficulties that led to their divorce, Brady and Bündchen maintain open lines of communication, which allows them to discuss their children's needs maturely and constructively. This dedication to effective communication has been critical in ensuring the safety of Benjamin, Vivian and Jack.

US Weekly mentions the couple's alleged tension after Brady's brief retirement from the NFL in February 2022, followed by his return for a 23rd season. Bündchen, on the other hand, denied that Brady's return to football was the cause of their divorce, emphasizing that their split was part of a larger story. Brady admitted in an Instagram post in October 2022 that ending their 13-year marriage was painful and difficult.

Brady has expressed a desire to avoid unnecessary drama in his life, and both parties have worked hard to maintain a low profile following the divorce. In her Instagram posts, Bündchen has advocated for kindness and understanding, recognizing the silent struggles that people face daily.

Brady and Bündchen's respective love lives have made headlines since their split. Brady was linked to model Irina Shayk, while Bündchen was linked to her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. However, Brady and Shayk's brief romance reportedly fizzled out.

Recently, Page Six reported that Brady and Bündchen's joint celebrated their daughter Vivian's 11th birthday. The proud parents expressed their love and admiration for their daughter in touching social media posts. Brady shared a series of never-before-seen photos of their close father-daughter relationship. Bündchen, too, shared photos of special moments with her daughter, emphasizing her pride and love for her.

