Salma Hayek’s Strikingly Different Look While Dropping Exciting News Leaves Fans Speechless

Actress Salma Hayek astonished her fans on Friday when she posted on Instagram to celebrate some exciting news. The actress was overjoyed to see that the sixth season of Netflix's Black Mirror, in which Hayek appeared in the episode Joan is Awful, had topped the streaming service's list of most-watched programs. Fans were quick to praise the star in the comment section.

The 56-year-old actress uploaded a picture of herself on the set of Black Mirror with Annie Murphy, her co-star in the episode, and Ally Pankiw, the episode's director, to commemorate this accomplishment. The Desperado actress looked very different in the picture. She was spotted wearing Joan's trademark black hair with two blonde highlights in the photograph along with the two others, reports Hello Magazine.

She wrote in the caption, "On a scale of one to Joan, how awful is your day going? Ours is great - #BlackMirror is the number 1 show on @netflix! Don’t miss our episode ‘Joan is Awful’. P.s the fake Joan in the middle is @allypankiw the Director," before repeating the same in Spanish.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Fans couldn't stop admiring the star's episode and character look, and they took to the comment section of the post to voice their love. One fan said, "You and Annie are literally so cute and sweet together!!" Another gushed, "It's Salma [expletive] Hayek," referring to a scene in which Hayek portrays a fictionalized version of herself as an actress hired to play Annie Murphy's Joan. A third fan wrote, "My favorite episode of the entire season," while a fourth added, "We need more episodes of Joan is Awful!" A fifth fan added, "Looooooved it. Was completely hilarious and full of talent!!!! Y’all were awesome."

Along with the distinctive appearance that Hayek wore while filming Black Mirror, the Frida actress also grabbed attention with a recent post containing a series of her photos. Hayek's hair had returned to its original fully dark color in this picture, but a large black sun hat was covering the top of her head. She accessorized this outfit with a pair of black sunglasses and a silver and gold flower chain necklace. Fans also praised her strapless corset-like denim top and silver-accented jeans ensemble that displayed her incredible form. "DREAM BIG," Hayek wrote in the caption.

Salma Hayek also uploaded a photo to Instagram early on Sunday morning that showed her tucking into a pan of Paella. She added the hashtags #sanjuan, #paella, and #vivaespaña to the caption along with the phrase "Que Viva España." Fans adored her colorful dish of food and the distant views of the ocean. One user remarked, “Paella is one of my favorite things to cook.” Another said “BEAUTIFUL FOOD." A third fan said, “Looking good." A fan wrote, "Enjoy your meal," as another asked, “How do you always look so perfect?”

