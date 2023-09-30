Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift share an amazing bond, which not many celebrity friendships can match. The 31-year-old Come And Get It singer and culinary enthusiast delighted her fans by featuring her BFF Taylor Swift in an episode of her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, back in 2020. The show followed Gomez as she honed her cooking skills with the guidance of professional chefs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the episode, Gomez excitedly FaceTimed Swift to showcase her latest culinary creation. Swift, 33, immediately exclaimed, "Oh my God, what is that?" as professional chef Roy Choi introduced the dish: a Korean barbeque Texas breakfast taco.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Urges Taylor Swift to Breakup with Travis Kelce and Date a Mavericks Player

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Around the laughter and camaraderie, Swift humorously warned Gomez, "If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words. I want to be served that." Gomez then introduced Swift to Choi and his daughter Kaelyn, referring to the Folklore singer as her 'best friend.' Before ending the call, Swift expressed her pride in Gomez's cooking skills, stating, "I'm so proud of you. Do you know how long I've been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

This collaboration in the kitchen came after Gomez mentioned a potential musical collaboration with Swift earlier that month in 2020. During an appearance on Twitch’s Animal Talking streaming talk show, Gomez shared, "I've always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that." She emphasized their familial bond, stating, "It just feels like we're family; I've known her for 13 or 14 years now. She's been my best friend, [and] we've talked about it, for sure." Gomez praised Swift's unwavering support, saying, "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Enjoyed Shots Together as They Bonded at Chiefs Private Afterparty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sgomeznewera (@sgomeznewera)

Swift echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the strength of their bond, as per the Wall Street Journal. "There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," Gomez explained. "[Taylor] taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age. She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something." As Gomez continues her culinary adventures on Selena + Chef, fans are treated to not only delightful cooking moments but also glimpses of the genuine friendship between Gomez and Swift that has withstood the test of time and challenges.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Meets Alleged Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Family and Friends, VisitKansas Home

More from Inquisitr

Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Says, He is ‘Going Above and Beyond’ for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Wraps Arms Around Travis Kelce's Neck At His Postgame Party, Dating Rumors Fuel