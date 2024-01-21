Here's Why Fans Think Bianca Censori, 29, is Pregnant With Husband Kanye West's, 46, Kid

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori stole the spotlight back in 2022 when their speedy romance and marriage came to light. The couple was first spotted just days after West finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West and Censori have also created quite a controversy, especially when it came to their outfits. More specifically, Censori’s ensembles are reportedly curated by West himself, as per multiple sources. But is this new outfit of hers also West’s idea of hiding a piece of certain expected news?

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rachpoot

According to photographs obtained by The U.S. Sun, West’s wife was recently spotted by paparazzi donning a remarkable fashion choice beneath the glistening Californian sun. The Yeezy architect appeared to be wearing a leopard-print plunge jumpsuit and a taupe Balenciaga trenchcoat. She strutted away in style with a pair of exquisite Miu Miu thong boots, which are reportedly worth $2,100 and are made up of genuine Nappa leather. Censori appeared to be furiously scrolling through her phone when photographers spotted her, but she simply walked away. But all while attempting to hide her stomach, sparking pregnancy rumors.

Bianca Censori today in LA. pic.twitter.com/zeThJ86CJt — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) January 17, 2024

This isn’t the first time she’s attempted to conceal her abdomen from plain sight. Previously, Censori and her husband attended a social event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Censori rocked a similar ensemble at this social event too! She sported an iconic white bodysuit with a stunning pair of boots.

But even then she covered up her stomach with an enormous foliage of a white blanket. Such subtle yet smart fashion hacks of concealment beg the question: is there going to be a baby West or Censori soon? Is the couple gearing up for an announcement soon? Well, while everyone ponders over that question, neither the couple nor their representatives have confirmed the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori (@bianca.censori_official)

This comes after the publication recently unveiled West’s alleged claims of wanting another baby, going from a family of 4 [with his ex-wife Kardashian] to 5 [with Censori] at his private party. While entertaining his guests with some good old rap songs, one of his songs pointed towards the curiosity surrounding West and Censori. The lyrics read: “You already know my M.O b**** / Ready for the Venmo / You already know my demo / You already know my impulses / And another baby is my end goal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori (@bianca.censori_official)

That final lyric, before he continued, sparked quite a lot of speculation regarding pregnancy as the rumor mill continued to churn whispers of a possible fifth child. The song was featured on Instagram by the renowned social media influencer and talent manager Julieanna Marie Goddard from Miami. As emphasized earlier, West has refrained from either confirming or denying these claims and remains mum on the subject.

