The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner, is known as a fashion diva in the entertainment industry. Her understanding of style continues to defy the boundaries of trends with each passing year. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has donned some pretty impressive looks over time, some of which remain iconic to date. Moreover, along with the rest of her famous family, she has switched to a healthier lifestyle involving some serious gym time and a strict diet. In the past, Jenner has been greatly criticized for editing her pictures. But it appears that history has repeated itself once more.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

The U.S. Sun recorded Jenner’s recent pictures on social media, which received quite a mixed reaction from fans. Jenner took to Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures of herself in what appeared to be a bathroom. She looked ravishing! The mother of two donned a two-piece black ensemble that complemented her physique well. Her top was styled in an off-shoulder manner, with long sleeves that followed. The unique skirt, at first glance, looked like a skort, but on closer inspection, it was a dextrously crafted piece.

Jenner stood in front of the mirror of her luxurious bathroom, which boasted a [possibly custumized] glimmery gold bathtub. She struck an almost serious pose while flaunting her outfit of the day. She shared a carousel of other snaps from her time in the outfit, including another mirror selfie. That one gave a more detailed sneak peek of her outfit and featured a leather handbag and high heels. Her blue iPhone was in prominent view as she perfectly angled the camera for a great shot of herself. Jenner captioned the post by writing: “Was a cute day.” Many die-hard fans of hers took to the comment section to gush about the entire aesthetic and fawn over Jenner.

One person said, “It’s like you turned back time and looking better than ever.” Another added, “So gorgeous Ky!!” A third one remarked, “Goddess.” Likewise, many were floored by this beautiful and elegant look of hers. However, some eagle-eyed critics took notice of a few details concerning Jenner’s physical appearance and took to another platform to discuss a new possibility.

A popular platform dedicated to all things Kardashian discussed the new Instagram selfies featuring Jenner in a now-deleted post. One person took specific notice of her stomach and claimed it appeared 'funky and edited.' Another one made a direct reference to Jenner’s look at the Golden Globes this year and alleged she looked nothing like the recent pictures. The observer said, “We literally all saw Kylie at the GGs [Golden Globes] and she does not look like this.”

A final one joked at Jenner possibly editing her pictures, remarking, “There are selfies, and she has control over the angles and the lighting if she wants to do any edits, lol.” While Jenner hasn’t yet clapped back at these comments, she still looked beautiful and is focusing on what’s best for her, including her businesses.

