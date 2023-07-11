Fans Make Fun of Kourtney Kardashian’s Poor Photo Editing Skills After Noticing an Embarrassing Detail

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be enjoying the pregnancy phase of her life. She recently posted new pictures showing off her growing baby bump. However, fans noticed an embarrassing detail in the background of her latest stylish pictures posted on the new platform, Threads.

The Poosh founder can be seen posing in her bathroom, wearing a blue cropped jacket with long sleeves and a matching miniskirt. The Hulu star flaunted her glowing skin sans makeup while exposing her adorable bump. Kardashian accessorized the outfit with a pair of silver high heels. Vigilant fans, however, were quick to notice the reflection of the person taking the photo in the mirror behind her. The unknown person can be seen crouching and angling their phone to capture a clear shot of the reality star.

Post by @kourtneykardash View on Threads

The U.S. Sun reports that fans instantly commented about this hilarious situation on Reddit. One fan wrote, "Not the friend in the back," with a series of laughing face emojis. A second fan added, "Hahahahaha I'm mortified for her."

This is not the first time Kardashian has been mocked for her sloppy editing skills. On June 29, she posted a series of images with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kardashian was seen in the same outfit she wore for the gender reveal announcement, and she was seen posing in front of her gorgeous pool while holding her bulging stomach. In some images, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was posing alone, while in others she was cuddled up with her husband. However, Kardashian fans instantly pointed out that in one of the photos, a group of people can be seen in the background, hanging out near the pool chairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

According to The U.S. Sun, the photo was immediately screengrabbed and reposted on the Reddit board with the sarcastic title, "Somebody forgot to crop 'the Help' out of the picture, but remembered to filter 12 years off their faces." Some remarked on the background itself, with one commenter writing: "What a terrible backdrop." Another fan continued, "Like yall have money! Take better pictures." A critic of The Kardashians wrote, "The background looks fake." Another person responded: "Hahaha, good catch! And what the f**k is this! The filters make it look like the cover of a cheesy romance novel!"

In the comment section under the post, while some made fun of Kardashian's editing skills, others spoke up in her defense. One fan said, "'The Help' here apparently includes children and adults, almost like they’re friends and not KarJenner Servants." Another second fan commented: "Isn’t that the kids in the background? Looks like a few of them are actual children lol."

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Presley Ann

Dedicated Kardashian fans have proposed a new theory regarding the arrival of the Kardashian-Barker baby. Posting on a social media forum, a fan claimed, "I looked at their tour dates and noticed a couple of gaps in the tour and wonder if that could possibly be scheduled for baby Kravis’s arrival. Obviously, it could be due to many reasons, but there is a large gap between July 16 - September 1 but this is also when they start their European part of the tour. There is also a gap between September 20 - October 2 which seems possible given my personal guesses to how far along she is."

