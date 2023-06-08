Tech Mogul Jacob Andreou Snags A Stunning Mansion Worth $14.4 Million in Beverly Hills

Tech mogul Jacob Andreou, the man responsible for the bursting popularity of Snapchat and the growth of Snap, recently purchased a stunning mansion with a price tag of $14.4 million in the prestigious locality of Beverly Hills, as reported by Dirt. This breathtaking mansion is located at one of the most pristine and prime areas with several famous personalities also living in the same neighborhood.

Image Credit: Nourmand & Associates

Andreou purchased the mansion at an incredible deal of just $14.4 million; the property was initially listed at $16.5 million earlier. A highlight however, is the fact that this gorgeous piece of artsy abode was completely custom-made just the previous year; it didn't need renovations.

This magnificent home of 9,500 square feet boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, each with its own delicate yet modern design dedicated to not only complement each other but blend in with the aesthetic and natural vibe of the home.

Image Credit: Nourmand & Associates

To begin with, the hall of this massive abode is lined with floor-to-ceiling tinted windows that not only regulate the temperature in the hall but also match the grey accent wall that majestically occupies the room. The room also features an abstract-themed golden center table with rustic flora decorating the chrome surface. Following suit, the white lounge sofa set allows the burst of color that comes forth through the brown and blue cushions followed by the serene green outside. The grey accent wall also hosts a massive fireplace, perfect for any gathering or occasion.

Image Credit: Nourmand & Associates

Next up is the open hallway with accents of dark grey with yet another fireplace and an oak-themed ceiling, and decorated with a lampshade that screams panache. A beautiful chandelier hangs above a solid wooden table followed by a white-cushioned chair. The hall then proceeds to lead into a stunning view of the pool and another outdoor dining area. This too features a rather warm and rustic environment. The outdoors boasts of an illuminating swimming pool lined with pure white marble. Beside this lies a unique triage of lounge cushions side-by-side offering maximum relaxation, either on a hot sunny day or during a cold night beneath the stars.

Image Credit: Nourmand & Associates

The bedrooms are truly a masterpiece with each room offering a panoramic view of the ethereal beauty of nature that remains unmatched. The rooms are decorated with a blend of premium luxe furniture that breathes authentic art and comfort.

Image Credit: Nourmand & Associates

The bathrooms are a real feast. They stand as true testaments to the fact that simple is sometimes the best. The bathing area upon which sits a pristine oval-shaped bathtub is followed by a showering area which is completely enclosed in glass, all resting upon intricately-carved white marble. Other facilities within this marvel of a mansion include a spacious balcony, an NFT gallery, a state-of-the-art movie theater, a full-fledged gym, a room-controlled wine cellar and rustic bar, a sauna, and a steam room complete the perfect picture. All these and more make this home not only comfortable but truly a luxe experience.