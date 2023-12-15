Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker has once again silenced mean body-shaming trolls with a powerful message and a captivating Instagram Story. Famous for her confident and unapologetic approach to online presence, Alabama took a stand against the haters who mocked her revealing pictures. In her latest Instagram post, Alabama defiantly addressed the trolls who have tried to body-shame her. Instead of being a victim of negativity, she shared a radiant bikini picture lounging on a yacht against the backdrop of crystal-clear water. The famous daughter showcased her natural beauty with unstyled hair and a makeup-free face while basking in the sun in a stylish brown bikini and jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)

Also Read: Alabama Barker Calls Dad Travis Barker The 'Best Dad', Reveals Their Lovely Conversation

This is not the first time Alabama has faced mean criticism, specifically regarding her body and supposedly mature content. Earlier this summer, she took to TikTok to confront the trolls who commented on her weight. "That's my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight in paparazzi videos and saying I'm a catfish. Or saying I'm fat. First of all, let me eat you up because I'm so fat. Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for the views." She confidently shut down the negativity, attributing her weight fluctuations to a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. She asked people to keep their opinions to themselves, insinuating that her weight fluctuations were a normal part of her journey. She also addressed critics who questioned the maturity of her social media content. Last month, a revealing dress she posted accumulated attention, leading to comments about her father, Travis, liking the post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim

As per the reports of The Sun, in her message, she wrote, "Let's stop getting mad on my page that you felt the need to oversexualize me and have a problem with it, I'm not going to wear long sleeves etc to make the internet not sexualize the body I was born with. If you have a problem unfollow me." Alabama, the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, has been subject to public scrutiny due to her family's high-profile status. Travis and Kourtney, who got married in May 2022, share a blended family with three children from Kourtney's previous relationship and two children from Travis' marriage to Shanna Moakler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)

Also Read: Alabama Barker Wears Oversized Hoodie and Sweatpants as Dad Travis Barker Gets Criticised For Parenting

Despite being part of the Kardashian-Barker clan, Alabama continues to assert her individuality and defend her right to express herself on her terms. The teenager's resilience in the face of criticism serves as an empowering example for others dealing with body-shaming and online negativity. Alabama's glamorous yacht pic and unapologetic attitude reinforce the importance of self-love and acceptance in the age of social media scrutiny.

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bold Pics on Instagram Says, ‘Pregnancy Is So Empowering'

Alabama Barker is Believed to Have Leaked Details of Her Father Travis and Kourtney’s Spinoff Show