Khloe Kardashian Showered With Gifts and Wishes On Birthday, But Nothing From Ex Tristan Thompson

As Khloe Kardashian entered the final year of her thirties on Tuesday, she was showered with an abundance of love from her close friends and family. As her 39th birthday commenced on June 27, numerous tributes flooded social media in celebration of the occasion.

Khloé started her birthday celebrations ahead of time this year. During the weekend, she delightedly shared a photo of a lavish floral arrangement that was sent to her, as per People. The circular arrangement, designed by Taleen Vartanian, featured a vibrant array of colors, showcasing the talent of the floral and event designer. Among the gifts were roses in various shades of pink from two different people, as well as a large grey vase filled with beige-colored flowers from another friend. Khloé shared a picture on her Instagram Story of beautiful flowers along with a caption, “This is humongous!! Wow!!! Feed me, Seymour."

Also Read: Barely Recognizable Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her 'Real Hair' in New Selfie With Daughter True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In a contrasting turn of events, Khloé's ex-Tristan Thompson neglected to acknowledge her on her birthday, despite the fact that she had previously posted a heartfelt tribute for Tristan on his own birthday back in March, reported The U.S. Sun. Khloe went above and beyond on NBA star's special day, showcasing his loving relationships with his children, True, Prince Oliver, and Tatum Robert. Through a carousel of heartfelt snaps and clips, Khloe captured the essence of Tristan as a devoted father, son, uncle, and brother. Her Instagram post served as a beautiful digital birthday card for the beloved athlete.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, and the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy," Khloe wrote for her ex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Teases Momager Kris Jenner for Giving Her $300 to Buy Cheeseburgers at In-N-Out!

Following Khloe's birthday tribute to Thompson, rumors began to circulate, suggesting that the ex-couple had reignited their romance. These speculations were further fueled by a source who disclosed that Tristan was actively pursuing a mission to win back the reality star's affection, despite having caused her heartbreak on multiple occasions. During a recent episode of the show, Khloé clarified that she has no interest in reigniting a romantic relationship with Tristan, emphasizing that they have moved on from that aspect of their connection.

However, she expressed that they maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of co-parenting their children. "Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," Khloe said.

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Shares Pro Tip on How to Make Dates "Uncomfortable" After Meeting Michele Morrone

Image Source: Getty Images | Jerritt Clark

"What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him. We’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, 'Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me,' I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," Khloe further explained.

"I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want," she said addressing the topic as reported by People.

More from Inquisitr

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Khloe Kardashian: “I Know I Haven’t Been Perfect”

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance On Social Media, Pens Emotional Birthday Message For Sister Khloé