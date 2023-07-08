Khloé Kardashian Called the 'Best Mom' by Fans as She Performs Improv Rap With True and Dream

One thing the Kardashians know is how to party in style!

Khloé Kardashian recently posted a video on Instagram featuring a girls' sleepover with her daughter, True Thompson, and niece, Dream Renée Kardashian. Khloé showcased her stunning faux fur attire as the three embraced their inner rap personas. They pleasantly surprised everyone with their impromptu rap performance, and fans unanimously proclaimed Khloé as the epitome of coolness.

Also Read: Khloe and Rob Kardashian’s Daughters True and Dream Charm Them With a Heartwarming Dance Performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In a delightful Instagram moment, Khloé captivated her followers by spontaneously engaging in a rap session alongside the children. She exuded style in her vibrant pink faux fur coat. The playful scene unfolded inside her closet, with Khloé pouring her heart into a rap about the coat. The Good American founder cleverly addressed potential criticism about her choice of attire. Assertively, she rapped, "We are called the fancy girls. I have my hot pink coat, and no, it's not real fur. Before you try to talk to me about it, it's not real fur. You wanna check the tag? I don't wanna hear any of your nonsense."

It seemed that Khloé was fostering a strong bond with her young companions during their enjoyable sleepover. She referred to them as her "sleepover crew" in the video. Excited to join the performance, the girls eagerly stepped into the frame, introducing themselves and taking turns to showcase their singing skills. Finally, the trio united in the frame, bidding farewell with a catchy tune: "We are the sleepover crew. We like to take bubble baths with bath bombs." Sharing the delightful video, Khloé captioned it with, "I think I got set up lol they begged me to make a singing video with them and then… crickets #SleepOverCrew".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Looks Glam-free in her Nanny's Instagram Story from True's Birthday Throwback

Khloé's fans showered her with praise, calling her the epitome of a cool aunt and mother. One said, "Thank goodness the real Khloe is finally coming back. We’ve missed the fun, goofy you!" Some pointed out, "Tbh, this is EXACTLY what I would do with millions of dollars. She is the cool one." Another chimed in, "The best mommy and auntie award goes to Khloe!!" Yet another added, "No you didn't let them lead, you took over the whole show gurl." A follower commented, "Koko & True spitting bars? I'm here for it." A different user exclaimed, "My favorite Kardashian ... So far!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Takes Sister Khloe To See Her New $70.4 Million Malibu Beach House: "Fruits Of My Labor"

Prior to their impromptu rap session, True and her cousin Dream showcased their impressive dance moves as they gracefully performed several routines. Khloé captured this adorable moment on her Instagram Story on Wednesday evening. The girls made their entrance into the frame to the beats of Halsey's rendition of Could Have Been Me from Sing 2 while joyfully clapping their hands. Hand in hand, 5-year-old True and 6-year-old Dream swayed back and forth before enthusiastically jumping up and down to the rhythm, all while receiving cheers from Khloé, who could be heard in the background.

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

Amidst the spirited dance performances, Khloé, the star of The Kardashians, enthusiastically exclaimed, "Wooo! Oh, yes. Yeah! You’re crushing it, girls!" in support of the girls' remarkable moves. Joining in on the excitement, Dream's father, Rob Kardashian, could be heard in the background, laughing and cheering with a resounding "Yeah!" as his daughter and niece unveiled their delightful dance routines.

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Shows off a Super Fit Frame With 6-Pack Abs and Long Legs in New Photos

Khloé Kardashian Compares Kanye West's Behavior To 'Car Crash In Slow Motion' While Reassuring Sister Kim