Britney Spears’ Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Jokes About Hiding From Paparazzi Amid Divorce Reports

Sam Asghari, the estranged husband of Britney Spears, recently used social media to find a humorous way to deal with the paparazzi attention he is currently receiving. This follows the unexpected news of divorce that caught the attention of media and fans alike.

Asghari had a light sense of humor amid speculations surrounding his choice to divorce Spears. The 29-year-old fitness trainer took to his Instagram Stories to ask his three million followers for help in choosing a paparazzi disguise. He shared a collage of three photos featuring himself in different wigs, per Page Six.

Asghari gave the impression that he was using a traditional technique of escaping paparazzi in one photograph by donning a grey wig, a wispy mustache, and glasses. In another, he wore aviator sunglasses along with a short, wavy brown wig. In the third option, he wore a short brown wig with side-swept bangs to add some flair.

Given the briefness of Asghari and Spears' marriage, the news of their divorce shocked the entertainment industry and their fans. After getting married in June 2022, Asghari decided to divorce after just over a year. According to court records, Asghari cited the reason for divorce as "irreconcilable differences." Fans and the media have expressed curiosity about the details of the breakup as Asghari declared the date of separation as July 28.

Spears finally spoke out about the situation in a heartfelt Instagram post, per People. Spears thanked her fans for their support in a long statement that was posted alongside a video of her dancing. Although she said she was "doing pretty damn good," she acknowledged the shock caused by the separation and said the choice had not been made lightly. Spears made it clear that she would not go into detail about the circumstances behind the divorce, saying that it was "nobody's business."

Spears wrote, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business." She continued to talk about her pain and thank her well-wishers, saying, "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly. In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you. I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that."

She added, "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason, I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses. If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most. You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions." She concluded by writing, "So I will be as strong as I can and do my best. And I’m actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile."

