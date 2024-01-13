Reminisce Through 10 Of David And Victoria Beckham's Moments With Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Darren Gerrish

Retired English Footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are known as one of Hollywood’s golden couples. This picture-perfect couple first started dating in 1997 and have been inseparable since! The lovebirds were the hottest and most followed couple and appeared lovestruck with each other in public. Their wedding in 1999 became known as the wedding of the century! Victoria’s elegant yet iconic white dress and her husband’s dapper tux made them a matter of envy for the single ones! Although their marriage did have a few bumps as revealed in the documentary Beckham, it remains evergreen. In time, they went on to build a beautiful family of six. The couple welcomed three sons: Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and a daughter: Harper. Through the years, the Beckham family has made some beautiful memories. Here are the 10 most nostalgic moments from their lives as per E! News:

1. Brooklyn's 21st Birthday

Image Source: Instagram | @victoriabeckham

Brooklyn Beckham is the family’s oldest son and was welcomed into the world on March 4, 1999. The 24-year-old might be young-blood but is already a charmer like his father! The socialite is busy making waves in the world of business and is a renowned socialite and model. To honor his 21st birthday, his mom took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of her son when he was an infant. With an adorable caption, Victoria went on to describe Brooklyn’s most beloved traits. She wrote in the caption: “Sensitive, sweet, kind, and funny, you are our everything.” In the picture, a youthful David appeared elated holding a diaper-wrapped Brooklyn in his hand.

2. The Beckham Boys' Football Sessions

Image Source: Instagram | @davidbeckham

It wouldn’t be surprising to the world at all if one of the junior Beckhams ended up in the world of professional football like their legendary father. It appears that their sons share the same desire for the sport as David and are known to spend time bonding together on the turf. Sometimes, when the girls, Harper and Victoria hang out, David usually takes his boys out to flex their skills and enjoys watching his children play with vigor and enthusiasm. Will bonding eventually turn into a career for one of them shortly or will it remain a fun family activity? Regardless, the fact that they have a boy's day out remains adorable!

3. Celebrating Grandma Sandra Beckham's Birthday

Image Source: Instagram | @victoriabeckham

To the Beckhams, family is first and foremost in all aspects and they never not show up to an important occasion, especially birthdays. Another noteworthy moment is the time Victoria took to Instagram to share a snap celebrating the birthday of her mother-in-law, Sandra Beckam. David’s mother was seen seated in front of a pristine white-floral cake in the middle of a rustic table surrounded by the warmth and love of her beautiful family including her grandchildren and other members of the family. Their love for her radiated through their exuberant smiles!

4. Mother And Son Time

Image Source: Instagram | @victoriabeckham

Victoria is known to be close with all of her children, but a recent picture featuring Brooklyn and her won the hearts of her fandom. To commemorate another birthday of his, she shared a sweet picture of the two huddled close to each other. Brooklyn seems to have inherited his mother’s skill to pose well! The two flaunted their almost-serious gaze while looking snazzy! Talk about the coolest mother! Victoria donned a grey turtleneck with a rose embroidered on her white pocket. She paired it with black pants and accessorized herself with a simple gold watch and earrings. Her son on the other hand sported a basic white t-shirt and black pants [Taking after a certain someone].

5. The New Year Bashes

Image Source: Instagram | @victoriabeckham

The Beckhams undoubtedly understand how to throw a party in style, especially if it’s ringing in the new year. This year was no exception as they each dressed up fashionably and appeared to have a sparkly gala in each other's company. The family seemed to be having a regal bash with sparklers, food, and wine. The boys were boys as they vibed with David, the women slayed with their ensembles and were seen enjoying themselves. The mother of four took to her Instagram to commemorate the day saying: “Here’s to another year & as The Boss would always say “On to the next” 2024 here we go. I love you all so much thank you for an amazing year!” She went on to tag her beloved family in the caption.

6. Up In The Mountains With The World's Best Father

Image Source: Instagram | @davidbeckham

David is known to be very close with his youngest and only daughter, Harper. The two often spend ample time together. He even recently shared a snap of the two spending time during a training session for his Inter-Miami FC games. But, a February trip to the snow-dusted mountains remains burned in the memories of fans and perhaps even the father-daughter duo. The two looked beyond cute with a tiny Harper holding onto her dad in her cute pink ensemble. David took to his Instagram to share: “Fun Family times and great memories.”

7. The Beckham Boys And The Harbour Bridge

Image Source: Instagram | @davidbeckham

The Harbour Bridge in Sydney is known as one of Australia’s crown jewels for visitors. A 2018 article reported by The Daily Mail UK recorded David and his sons Romeo and Cruz taking a trip to the very same bridge. The trio ventured to the top for the ultimate adventure, witnessing some panoramic views unlike any other! David and his boys were seen donning the iconic blue and grey suits as required. They were seen cautiously trotting across the railing, fully secure with an instructor leading the way. David took to his Instagram to share a snap of the three of them looking rather content.

8. Harper And The Boys

Image Source: Instagram | @victoriabeckham

It’s no surprise that Harper is one of the most beloved and protected members of the Beckham family. Like her dad who dotes over her, Harper is deeply cherished by her older brothers who constantly look out for her. Back when the kids were much younger, the family seemed to have taken a trip to the beach. That’s when Victora dropped the sweetest picture of her family enjoying some time in the azure water together. This was a clear representation of how tightly-knit each of them is! The older boys quite literally shouldered their younger siblings, each one holding onto Harper’s hand. What a beautiful family!!

9. Mommy's Girl Too!

Image Source: Instagram | @victoriabeckham

The women in the Beckham family certainly carry themselves with savage style and grace! It isn’t just David who enjoys spending quality time with his only daughter, Victoria often pampers her daughter whenever possible! The mother and daughter often spend time getting top-notch manicures, and spas and enjoy occasionally shopping. This New Year picture from 2018 featuring Harper and Victoria echoed just how similar they truly are! While her mommy dearest closely held her dressed in a gorgeous black ensemble, she rocked a yellow bedazzled dress.

10. Victoria And David - Together Forever!

Image Source: Instagram | @davidbeckham

This list would be utterly incomplete without mentioning the very stars who started their family: David and his lovely wife Victoria! It doesn’t get any more nostalgic than a couple crazy about each other posting pictures of their youthful love! As emphasized earlier, the couple often flaunts their romance on Instagram. Last year, the retired footballer’s documentary revealed some never-heard-before details. But the other thing he constantly re-confirmed was the undying passion and love he shared for his wife. This recent throwback picture shared by David is a simple yet powerful declaration of how sparks flew. In his caption, he confessed: “I just fancied her…” Their unchanging romance which began in 1997 continues to inspire many to hold onto the passion of one's heart.

