Here’s the Strange Thing That Sparked Romance Between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Some love stories stand out as truly extraordinary in the dazzling world of Hollywood. One such story involves the stunning British actor Orlando Bloom and the pop sensation Katy Perry. Their early 2016 romance had its ups and downs, but it all began with a funny and unanticipated meeting with a cherished California delicacy: an In-N-Out burger.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Also Read: Katy Perry Gets Praised for Sharing Unedited Pics of Her Real Body While on Vacation

During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry recalled their first encounter, which happened at the Golden Globes three years earlier. She described how she was having a good time with Denzel Washington when Bloom snatched an In-N-Out burger off her table in a daring and humorous manner. When Perry realized who the charming thief was, her answer was both amusing and heartwarming as she consented to the burger heist. "I was like, 'Who...oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it," she recalled with a smile.

This adorable moment involving the theft of an In-N-Out burger served as the quirky basis for their blossoming romance. Once more, fate stepped in to bring them together at a party when Perry made fun of Bloom about how onions were resting on his molars. She said, "And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Fast forward to Valentine's Day 2019, it was evident that their love had grown stronger as Bloom proposed to Perry in a charming and original style. The actor took Perry on a helicopter ride after a special dinner. When they arrived, Perry was greeted by her loved ones, friends, and an abundance of flowers on a rooftop. The romantic proposal solidified their love for one another, and fans were delighted when the pair announced their engagement to the world.

Also Read: Orlando Bloom Shares a Rare Glimpse of Katy Perry During Their Exotic Vacation With a Sweet Message

She later informed Capital Breakfast, "It was Valentine's Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner in this place, this Italian restaurant. So I get there and he's like clean-shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah… something is going down...'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Also Read: Katy Perry Obtains Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Called Her His ‘Wife’ In A Tweet

She said, "Who is this person? He must have been so nervous." She added, "We landed on this building and went downstairs, and my family and my friends were there and the most flowers – the most flowers you've ever seen," Perry explained.

According to Hello Magazine, Perry said, "You know when Kanye [West] does that for Kim [Kardashian West] – and you're like 'Oh my God!'" The "very romantic" proposal was mentioned by host Roman Kemp, to which Katy replied: "He's great, I love him very much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Parenthood has been welcomed with open arms by Perry and Bloom. The happy pair announced that they were expecting their first child together in March of the same year they got engaged. The couple had unimaginable joy with the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

Like any high-profile relationship, Perry and Bloom have experienced ups and downs, including moments of separation and reunion, per US Weekly. However, their steadfast love for one another has always prevailed.

References:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt5gRBDHNZl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ9FTeOhbhV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/20201223103252/katy-perry-orlando-bloom-first-met-in-n-out-burgers/

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-a-timeline-of-their-relationship/

https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2019/02/225435/katy-perry-orland-bloom-proposal-story

https://youtu.be/6VyFkLHa2Vg

More from Inquisitr

Katy Perry Posts Visually Stunning Video For New Single ‘What Makes A Woman’

Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump In A Sparkly Clown Costume & Gets Animated In ‘Smile’ Music Video