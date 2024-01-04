Alyssa Farah Griffin Acknowledges ‘Weight Gain’ Amid Pregnancy Rumors After Joining ‘The View'

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a significant figure on The View, recently shared her fitness goals and addressed speculation buzzing around her rumored pregnancy. As fans eagerly contemplate a potential addition to her family, Griffin’s candid remarks on weight gain and health goals have ignited curiosity and conversation. In a recent episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, executive producer Brian Teta indulged in a conversation with Griffin about New Year’s resolutions. The morning show moderator, a 34-year-old, revealed her aspiration for a consistent exercise regimen in 2024, highlighting her commitment to being more focused on working out daily.

She expressed her resolution, "Being more dedicated to working out daily." Griffin humorously mentioned The View 15, a playful reference to the show’s reputation for influencing weight gain. She commented, "This show's weird. Like Robyn jokes, there's like The View 15." This lighthearted confession of her weight gain set the stage for Griffin’s determination to shed those extra pounds through hard work and dedication. Griffin’s weight gain confession, however, didn’t deter fans from linking it to consistent rumors of her pregnancy. In November, fans began speculating about Griffin’s possible pregnancy after she took an unplanned day off, citing not feeling well. Social media buzzed with rumors, with fans wondering, "Is Alyssa pregnant?! #theview 'wasn't feeling well.'"

As per The Sun, during a November episode discussing Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, Griffin dropped a remark about "when my husband's in the delivery room." This slip of the tongue fueled rumors about her pregnancy, nudging fans to connect the dots and question whether she might already be expecting. On Whoopi Godberg’s playful banter regarding her pregnancy, Griffin warns her exclaiming, "You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who's dying for me to get pregnant!"

She further added "I didn't get to be here yesterday, because I wasn't feeling well, but we are not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it. We're working on it." To which Goldberg interrupted and said, "Forgive me. I see...you have this glow." Despite Griffin’s denial and playful banter with the hosts, the consistent speculation continued. Griffin’s promise to take a pregnancy test and the playful suggestion of naming the hypothetical baby after Goldberg added a touch to the ongoing rumors.

Griffin's journey on The View takes an intriguing turn as she candidly addresses weight gain and dispels, or perhaps fuels, the rumors surrounding her potential pregnancy. The lighthearted atmosphere on the podcast and the ongoing banter on The View keep fans engaged and eager to follow Griffin's personal and professional developments. As the speculation continues, viewers remain hooked on the unfolding narrative of Alyssa's life, health goals, and the possibility of an exciting addition to her family.

