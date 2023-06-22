‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slammed by Fans After She Blamed Sister Amy for Her Weight Gain

Fans have harshly criticized the popular 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy after she attempted to blame her sister Amy for gaining weight. Fans took to Reddit to discuss how Tammy always seems to shift the blame onto Amy for cheating on her diet and overeating.

The popular TLC series follows the two Slaton sisters' weight-loss journey. Amy recently reportedly lost 125 pounds (8.9 stone) following a difficult weight loss battle. While Tammy, her sister, recently lost a massive 300 pounds (21.4 stone) after a harrowing weight loss procedure and a medical emergency that resulted in her being put on life support.

Fans of the popular television program have drawn attention to the fact that Tammy frequently seems to "blame" her sister for breaking her diet and gaining weight, as per Mirror.

One fan debated whether Amy was to blame for Tammy's cheating and overeating on Reddit in a lengthy post. "I'm only in the middle of Season 3 but my best friend and I are watching this show together. I often find myself annoyed at Tammy for blaming Amy for her cheating and overeating," the Reddit user wrote.

"Tammy cheated with pizza and a hamburger (different days) and their brother Chris asked how she got those, and she blames Amy. NOT the first time too. I feel bad for Amy. I can completely get not wanting to make someone you care for unhappy and the show doesn't show how Tammy acts if Amy tries to say no," the user added.

"Out of experience with dealing with my dad when he was on a diet, any little thing said would have him yelling at me. So I imagine Tammy probably yelling at Amy." The fan also added, "Plus Amy is right IMO [in my opinion]. She is like a mother to Tammy and Tammy doesn't appreciate it."

"I just have to give a sarcastic laugh every time Tammy says she's independent. Like No .. no you are not. You have Amy shopping for you and whatever else and you have a nurse helping you." They later stated that if Amy "had a backbone and just stood up to Tammy" then she "wouldn't have a chance to cheat".

The user then added, "She can't help herself and Amy keeps talking about Tammy needing to do better so be the enforcer," before seeking opinions from other followers.

One person wrote that Amy is "definitely an enabler," while another stated that Tammy is "accountable" for what she decides to do. "Unless Amy is physically lifting the fork to Tammy's mouth, then no. We are responsible for the choices we make. Every bite is a choice," a third person wrote.

Another person penned, "Tammy would and has just ordered food delivery anyway, with or without Amy's help. Tammy is accountable for Tammy's actions, and she alone."

