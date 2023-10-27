Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182 and spouse of Kourtney Kardashian, has started a new business venture. Recently, Travis introduced a line of his own temporary tattoo designs in collaboration with the widely-used Inkbox company. As reported by The US Sun, the Blink-182 drummer promoted his new Inkbox tattoo collection with an Instagram video post on Wednesday.

Travis was exposing a number of tattoos on his upper body and scalp. The models in the clip were all sporting temporary tattoos from a range that Travis created for Inkbox. He captioned the post, "After decades of getting tattooed, I finally designed my own tattoo collection with @inkbox. Art by @chueyquintanar #bondedbyink." There was an outpouring of responses to the news. Although many were enthusiastic about the new collection and couldn't wait to get their hands on it, others were skeptical. One user commented, "Temporary tattoos? What are we?" Another one wrote, "This should NOT be a thing." A third one said, "This is…. Just so, um. Idk what to say." Travis' partnership with Inkbox provides a glimpse into the expanding demographic of tattoo enthusiasts who are wary about making a permanent commitment to the art form. This endeavor, however, comes at a time when public opinion of Travis is divided.

On the other hand, Kourtney is taking it easy as she and Travis get ready to have their first child, but there's no need to worry. Recently, an insider informed US Weekly, "Kourtney is doing really well health-wise, the bed rest is just a precaution. She is due in the next couple of weeks. They’re not sure since it isn’t going to be induced, but her due date and her doctor are saying within the next two weeks." On September 6, Kourtney announced that she had to go through fetal surgery due to a sudden complication in her pregnancy. She posted on Instagram, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kourtney gave Vogue an update on her "terrifying" health concern and said, "That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life." She further added, "I’ve actually never had a birth plan in the past. I was so chill when my water broke with Mason, I shaved my legs and put on makeup. This time, I still don’t have a birth plan except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him, ‘Everything is going to be amazing.’"

