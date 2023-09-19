Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in 2008, and by all accounts, the wedding was a lavish, exclusive affair, befitting two people who are arguably regarded as one of the biggest music moguls in America. You would anticipate the wedding to cost a lot of money, possibly millions, but you'll be surprised to see how much the couple spent simply on the small nitty-gritty of the wedding. It makes sense for a couple that is extremely guarded about their personal life to keep it very low-key with only a couple dozen of their closest friends and relatives; they married secretly at Jay-Z's apartment. But that doesn't mean that they skimped on luxurious aspects to make their wedding really memorable, reported Showbiz.

When Jay-Z decided to 'put a ring on it,' he went all out, selecting a Lorraine Schwartz 18-carat diamond for $5 million. Surprisingly, this was not the most costly item the couple purchased for their wedding! Fans around the world were surprised to learn that Jay-Z spent an astounding $8 million on wedding flowers alone! Beyoncé reportedly had 70,000 of her favorite flower, white dendrobium orchids, shipped in from Thailand for the wedding, which explains the high price. Suffice it to say that some fans can't even envision Jay-Z's apartment being covered in hundreds of thousands of Queen Bey's favorite orchids!

While the couple first kept their marriage private, Beyoncé subsequently opened up about their wedding — and their relationship building up to the big day. "There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married," she said in an interview. "I really don't believe that you will love the same thing when you're 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z initially met when Beyoncé was still a teenager and a member of the musical group Destiny's Child. Fans couldn't help but wonder whether the two were dating, especially when they featured in great musical collaborations like 03 Bonnie and Clyde. The couple may have been dating for a long time before this, though they both deny it, but they became an official couple in 2004 when they walked together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

They've been married for 12 years, have three children, and are worth more than a billion dollars as a couple. Although the couple has gone through their fair share of rough patches, and Jay-Z has acknowledged his adultery, their love triumphed, and the world exhaled a sigh of relief.

