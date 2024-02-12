Here's Why Donald Trump Would let Russia do 'Whatever the Hell They Want' to NATO Countries

Former President Donald Trump has a reputation for delivering contradictory statements at his rallies. With the upcoming Presidential Elections, he’s been busier than ever with rallying support from different states. Speaking to the masses in South Carolina, Trump discussed some policies he’d impose if reelected, followed by foreign affairs, among other matters. During his enthusiastic rant, the former President made an alleged concerning remark about NATO countries should they fail to meet financial needs for defense purposes, which has seemingly earned backlash, as noted by NBC News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Speaking to a massive gathering, Trump claimed that he’d wholeheartedly support Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” if they would attack NATO countries who’ve not paid enough for their defenses. The twice-impeached former President reminisced on a conversation he had with the head of an unknown “big country” about whether or not he’d support them if Russia attacked them.

Trump recalled the conversation, “I said: ‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?” He continued while affirming, “No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.” His explanation for this curt statement was, “You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.” While some responded positively to his speech, others didn’t echo Trump’s sentiments on such a sensitive subject.

In response to his remarks on Saturday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates released a statement in light of recent events. Bates proclaimed, “Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged - and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home.”

Well, to fully understand the importance of forming alliances, we must go back to the year 5000 BC … pic.twitter.com/OPXsLn0FYY — Ahmad M Khalil 🇺🇸 (@AMK_PhD) February 11, 2024

Bates emphasized the gravity of Trump’s statements while advocating for President Joe Biden. He added suggestively, “Rather than calling for wars and promoting deranged chaos, President Biden will continue to Bolster American leadership and stand up for our national security interests - not against them.”

Amid this tumultuous ordeal, Trump’s advocates clarified his statements for further damage control. Speaking to the publication, Trump’s senior Campaign Advisor, Jason Miller, said, “Democrat and media pearl-clutches seem to have forgotten that we had four years of peace and prosperity under President Trump, but Europe saw death and destruction under Obama-Biden and now even more death and destruction under Biden.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Miller pointed out a few measures Trump has taken in the past concerning the situation. He recounted, “President Trump got our allies to increase their NATO spending by demanding they pay up, but Joe Biden went back to letting them take advantage of the American taxpayer. Lastly, Miller added a final afterthought. He said, “When you don’t pay your defense spending you can’t be surprised that you get more war.” The question remains: Will Trump’s NATO-directed remarks pass silently or have they prompted something bigger? That remains to be seen.

NEW



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responds to Trump threatening the alliance and encouraging Russia to attack our allies:



“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European… pic.twitter.com/sIJP6CzOfF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 11, 2024

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg retorted with a similar crisp response claiming, they’re “ready and able to defend all allies. Any attack on NATO will be met with a united and forceful response. About the upcoming Presidential Elections, Stoltenberg had a final remark: “I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election, the U.S. will remain a strong and committed NATO ally."