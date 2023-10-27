‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Urges Judge to Impose $10 Million Fine on Donald Trump

In a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts, sparked an intense discussion about the ongoing legal drama involving former President Donald Trump. In a declaration, she asked the New York judge to fine the former president an astounding $10 million for regularly breaking the gag order about his legal disputes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Was Startled By Claims of Taylor Swift Doing More for Economy Than Biden

Goldberg's demand for a hefty fine was sparked by Trump's recent $10,000 fine for breaking Judge Arthur Engoron's gag order, reports Entertainment Weekly. The order was put in place after Trump insulted a law clerk and even called the judge "very partisan" in an interview with reporters. The former president has been accused of fraud and inflating the value of his properties; the fines were just the most recent in a string of legal challenges.

Whoopi Goldberg said that the only thing that might make Trump reconsider breaking gag orders in the future would be a $10 million fine. She said, "He was fined when he disparaged a law clerk, but it didn't stop him from spewing more nonsense when he stomped out of the courtroom." Later on, The View audience laughed back in the studio as the show then played a clip of Trump exiting the courtroom and declaring that a "witness just admitted that we won the trial."

"What trial is he talking about? He has not won a trial. You know, every time we say something that is mistaken, 5 million people come down on us and go, 'You need to correct that.' I would like the judge to say, 'You know what, D? I think, from now on, every time you disparage or run over some other law or gag order we've put in, it's going to cost you $10 million,'" Goldberg said. "I feel like he thinks $10,000 doesn't mean anything, so he keeps doing it."

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg on How Backlash for Her 1993 Oscars Look Made Her Not Want to 'Dress Up For a Very Long Time'

Was thinking similarly. $10,000 is nothing to him. And he’ll likely keep breaching his gag order if the fine stays small because it’s more ammo for him to say “look how hard this judge is going after me.” Watch him shut up real quick if it’s $10million a time! — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) October 26, 2023

"But if you had to put your hand in your pocket and find a quick 10 million, I think he might shut up.” The legal expert on the show, Sunny Hostin, expressed her skepticism regarding Trump's capacity to afford such a hefty fine. Goldberg joked, "I think we should find out," in response. "Come on, judge! Fine him!"

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Her ‘Retirement’ Rumors Amid Speculations of Her Departure From ‘The View'

The Trump legal drama has been unfolding for several months. In a landmark decision made in September, Judge Engoron determined that Trump and his business were accountable for deception in a case brought by Democratic Attorney General of New York, Letitia James. The main focus of the case is the accusation that Trump fabricated his wealth to mislead insurers and lenders and possibly avoid paying millions in interest on loans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

In his decision, the judge revoked several of Trump's business licenses and accepted allegations that he had misrepresented the worth of several real estate holdings, including the well-known Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

More from Inquisitr

"I Miss Him": Whoopi Goldberg Posted Emotional Photo with Brother Clyde on His Birthday

Laughing and Having Fun Is A Lot About 'Peeing Herself’ For Whoopi Goldberg of The View