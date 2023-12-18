Kanye West Accused of Using This Outrageous Product to 'Take Advantage of People’s Gullibility'

For his most recent creation, which has been dubbed a "shoe sock," Kanye West has drawn harsh criticism from his fans. Fans of the rapper are furious on the internet about the merchandise, which is his first fashion item since his spat with Adidas. The $200 travel-friendly sneaker is now available for presale, according to West, who also advised customers to "accept no imitations."

Kanye West debuts his first Yeezy product since leaving Adidas 👀



A sock shoe called “YZY POD” and retails for $200 🧦 pic.twitter.com/GbixVJfbvw — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) December 15, 2023

Also Read: Fans Concerned for Kim Kardashian as Kanye West Reveals Disturbing Details About North in New Rant

One user commented on Twitter about the price, "They jacked up the price weren’t they 100 a couple days ago they ugly as hell both ways but still." Another one wrote, "They only pay me $200 for wear THAT? Not enough." A third one mocked him and his current wife Bianca Censori, "He's been walking around in what looks like black socks since Adidas dropped him, and Bianca wears nothing but tights.. just call them the sock couple. They both look absolutely ridiculous most of the time." A fourth one wrote, "Who the Jew now @kanyewest 200$ sock boot." There were other commentslike, "Worst thing I’ve ever seen" and "$200 for a sock??? be fr nigga" As reported by The Mirror, a PR specialist Jane Owen claimed, "I think that selling 'socks pretending to be shoes' is an example of the systemic problem with the fashion industry making incredible sums of money based on their ability to markup pricing by huge amounts, and make insanely large profits by taking advantage of people’s gullibility, addiction to brand and their susceptibility to marketing over substance. However this is not a new phenomenon."

Kanye West's YZY POD sock shoes are available now for pre-order. Are they worth $200? 🧦 pic.twitter.com/xb9ZVgm9GX — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) December 15, 2023

For years, West and Adidas have collaborated closely on the Yeezy line. Last year in May, Adidas unveiled the Adilette 22 shoes. The rapper vented his frustrations over his lack of a working connection with the brand on Instagram and he continued his current pattern of uploading and deleting posts on social media. According to Highsnobiety, the rapper called out the company on Instagram on June 13. He wrote at the time, "I'm not standing for this blatant copying no more." Since 2019, Adidas celebrated Yeezy Day in early August every year. Last year, however, West contacted Complex to clarify that he had no involvement with the day.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

Also Read: Kanye West Hires Gosha Rubchinskiy for Yeezy Amid Allegations of Sending 'Inappropriate Texts' to a Teen

Apart from all this, West time and again turned to Instagram to criticize senior Adidas executives, charging them of stealing his ideas and excluding him from crucial meetings pertaining to planning and products. Some of Kanye West's well-known pals came together to support and even boycott Adidas in the midst of his outrage at the sporting company. Other celebrities, in particular, stood by West and supported him, criticizing the company for using him to further its agenda instead of giving credit. Rapper T.I. posted a picture of an Adidas shoe on Instagram that remarkably resembled a pair of Yeezy sneakers. He wrote in support of West, "@addidas this WHACK AF!!! I STAND WIT Ye'!!!! Right is Right .... dis ain't it." Similarly, Swizz Beatz, Diddy and many others shared posts on their socials to support West last year. After a public spat, Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper in October 2022 due to his repeated anti-Semitic remarks. Adidas stated at the time, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

More from Inquisitr

Fans Troll Kanye West for Going Around With a T-Shirt Wrapped Over His Head

Kim Kardashian Fans Accuse Her of Indirect Jab at Kanye and Bianca After Deleting a Cryptic Quote