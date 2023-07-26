Donald Trump Targets ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith in Late-Night Rant on Truth Social Before Possible Indictment

Former President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure and rage at Special Counsel Jack Smith's ongoing investigation into election fraud and the Capitol uprising in a loud and intense series of late-night posts on his own social media network, Truth Social. Trump, who was just made aware that he might be a target in the investigation, used the forum to voice his opinions, accusing a group of people of working together to "steal another election" and reiterating allegations of election tampering from 2020.

In keeping with his usual practice, Trump started his online rant by criticizing the "Fake News Media" and "Radical Lunatics" for their coverage of the ongoing inquiry. He drew comparisons to previous scandals, citing the famed "Russia, Russia, Russia" tale, the "No Collusion" Mueller Witch Hunt, the Fake Dossier, and the FISA Fraud, and accused the investigators of prosecutorial misconduct on an unprecedented level.

The former president did not mince words when it came to stress the financial burden the inquiry had carried, alleging that more than $100 million had been spent on investigating him ever since he entered the political sphere. Trump questioned the Department of Justice's goals and said that few resources had been devoted to looking into Joe Biden, his successor and "the most corrupt and incompetent President in United States history."

He said in one of the posts, "Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day. But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn’t Republican “leadership” in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?"

Trump's bitter remarks made it clear that he thought the probe was politically motivated and intended to hurt his chances of winning the presidency again. He accused Democratic prosecutors in New York and Atlanta, as well as Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel Jack Smith, of acting as Biden's "Campaign Managers." He questioned the timing of the indictments and implied that they were planned to interfere with the existing presidential campaign.

One of the posts he made stated, "Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before - Why did they wait to bring them NOW - A virtually unheard of scenario? PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

People took to Reddit to share their opinions on his tirade. A Redditor called called CorruptColborn wrote "This is the Republicans’ guy and he’s a f**king criminal. A criminal wannabe fascist. I vividly recall being concerned when "Fake News" and "Alternative Facts" began making the rounds. Ripped right from the fascist playbook - "Lügenpresse" or Lying News. His flirtation with such tactics should have been a clear warning that galvanized voters and prevented 2016 - 2020. Hopefully we've learned our lesson."

