Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Caught Bonding Over a Light Moment on Halloween

On Halloween morning, Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck were spotted having a fun moment together while out and about in Santa Monica. As per the reports in the Daily Mail, Affleck even lightly caressed Garner's shoulder as the ex-couple laughed and talked while sipping their morning coffees. With his hair tousled and a beard, the Batman actor looked dapper in a light brown blazer over a gray sweater. Despite wearing a Moncler hoodie over a puffer vest, the Alias actress managed to look put together in all black. She wore her brunette hair down and donned wayfaring Ray-Bans, showcasing her natural features without makeup.

The ex-couple, who share three children, have been seen on multiple occasions connecting over their co-parenting skills. Their bond seems to grow stronger by the day; according to a close source, "the drama of the past" and the "emotions" from their "divorce" are "long gone" now that they have reconciled. "One of the things that made Garner and Affleck get to a better place was—and is—JLo," the insider shared. The insider said that all of Lopez and Garner's children "love each other" and that they are "friendly" with one another. "It is really a very happy co-parenting situation. Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin

The update followed claims made by Closer Weekly in September that Lopez was left feeling "blindsided" and "jealous" after pictures of the ex-couple cuddling appeared online. Affleck and Lopez, who got married in July of last year, are 'very much in love with each other' one year into their marriage, a source revealed back then. "Their relationship is still on fire. They are really happy with each other, and there's no drama in their relationship right now at all," the source added. "While Affleck is looking forward to getting back to work as the writers and actors strikes come to an end, the couple has 'enjoyed' having extra time to spend together over the last few months," the close source shared. "They want to get back to work and are looking forward to the strikes being over, but they are also very much enjoying the more time they are spending with each other," the source continued. "Affleck is writing, JLo is writing music, so they still have outlets to create while they enjoy each other's time together."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

The source further clarified that the On the Floor hitmaker even turns to the Argo director for guidance on how to handle co-parenting with her former partner, Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins, Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian "Max" David Muniz, who are 15 years old. "JLo and Ben have had many talks about how she deals with Anthony, and they all have been able to figure it out. It is inspiring and nice to see," the source said.

