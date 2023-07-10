Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Discuss Their Uneasy Relationship Which Started After Their 2020 Fight

In the show, ‘The Kardashians’, the Kardashian sisters have made so many revelations but a recent one is a head turner. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the uneasiness in their relationship with each other and said that there is an underlying weirdness, reports US Weekly.

The recent feud between them was apparently because of Kim’s collaboration with an Italian fashion brand, that designed Kourtney’s wedding attire. Kim did not let Kourtney know about their association. Kourtney said, “There is this underlying weirdness that’s not spoken [about] because of this. It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forget to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim denied the claim and said that there were problems between the sisters even before her professional association with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Kim explained, “We don’t even hang out as much anymore. None of us do. We haven’t had a family dinner in who knows how long. I don’t know if it is just this. It has been like this since we literally fought in Khloé [Kardashian]‘s old house. It started there. But then you have been in Travis [Barker] land.”

Responding to this, Kourtney said that living in separate houses does not have to change anything. “That doesn’t mean we can’t do things together,” she said.

In the show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, in 2020, the sisters got into a physical blow following an argument. “I swear to God, I’ll punch you in your face,” Kim said at the time and Kourtney replied, “So do it.” Khloe Kardashian, one of the other sisters, tried to stop the argument by saying, “How f–king old are you?”

Later in a podcast, reflecting upon the incident, Kourtney said: “The daily stuff to where I had the rage inside to scratch my sister or whatever, in the fight, I probably blacked out. … I felt like it was an intense time.”

“I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing. I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, ‘Protect your energy.’ And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in,” she added.

The tension was resolved back then, but it has now resurfaced in the show again. In an episode of The Kardashians, Kim apologized for how her partnership with the designers affected Kourtney, which finally was accepted by Kourtney.

