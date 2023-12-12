Insiders Say Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Has Been ‘Tumultuous’ From the Start

Cardi B and Offset met for the first time in 2016 at an industry event, and it was 'love at first sight' for the Open it Up rapper. The couple released their first single, Lick, in 2017, the same year they made their relationship public at the Super Bowl event. The couple then discreetly wed in 2018, all the while Cardi B continuously denied that they were together. In April 2018, the Bodak Yellow rapper confirmed she is pregnant with the couple's first child during an SNL skit.

Cardi B confirms that her and Offset are no longer together, and that she has been single for a while now 👀 pic.twitter.com/JZ4FNrtXxk — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 11, 2023

TMZ first broke the news that they were married for eight months in 2018, and their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born the same year. Soon, the couple had a son named Wave Set. However, as per sources, their relationship has been difficult from the start. “They’re tumultuous. They've broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen,” an insider told People before adding, “They’ve had really good times together.”

Cardi B recently confirmed that she has separated from her rapper husband over a live session on X. “I’ve been single for a minute now, I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah... I’m excited,” the Grammy winner announced to fans as she opened up about her new life. "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings," the Please Me singer shared. Fans had noticed that she and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram the previous week, so she made this statement in response.

The Up singer had addressed Offset's infidelity rumors during an exclusive with W Magazine back in 2018. “Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude,” she said. “And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof (sic). I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man. We are practically on the phone 24 hours a day. If I can’t find him, I’m going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone. But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away because these people want that to happen.”

As per Elle, in December of the same year, the couple split for the first time. “So everybody has been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi B said in an Instagram video. "And we’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners—you know, he’s always somebody that I went to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she continued.

“And it’s nobody's fault," Cardi B added. "It’s just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father, and yeah.” The couple gave their relationship a shot and vacationed together just before Christmas that year.

In August 2020, Cardi B admitted their relationship is dramatic, "My relationship has a lot of drama and everything." In September 2020, Cardi B officially filed for divorce from Offset following his cheating scandals, but they got back together once more and tried to work things out. But by December 2023, the couple had called it quits once again.

