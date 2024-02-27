Here's Why Britney Spears is Grateful to Janet Jackson Amid her Feud with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have been in cahoots with each other since the release of her bombshell memoir. Her book entailed the brief relationship she shared with Timberlake, followed by comments on her abortion. The Mirrors singer has faced much backlash and appeared remorseful of the time he’d hurt her. In the meanwhile, he also shut down anything false and negative on his end. Despite Spears subtly issuing an apology to him, their feud continues. Amid their growing dilemma, the Criminal singer thanked fellow artist Janet Jackson for supporting her during this tumultuous time.

As noted by The Daily Mail UK, Spears seemed to have poured out her gratitude for Jackson on Instagram via a now-deleted post. She shared a picture from one of her fellow singer’s photoshoots and penned a brief paragraph about how grateful felt towards Jackson. Spears wrote, “Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive…” The Circus singer gushed, “She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time.”

Spears took note of Jackson’s struggles growing up and her other hardships in life. Furthermore, she claimed that Jackson was somewhat of a role model for her. Lastly, Spears thoughtfully said, “Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.” Since the post was quickly taken down by her, it’s unclear whether or not Jackson responded.

While the legendary singers follow each other on Instagram, they’ve never been spotted hanging out in public together. Be it a formal red carpet event or a show, they’ve never known to have encountered each other. However, Spears did perform with her late brother Michael Jackson in 2001 for the 30th Anniversary Celebration of his music.

The duo delivered an electrifying performance of The Way You Make Me Feel. On that note, what possible connection could two allegedly estranged singers have in common for Spears to publicly extend a token of gratitude? Well, the answer is Timberlake.

Timberlake allegedly has beef with both Spears and Jackson for quite some time. Concerning Jackson, ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ was practically coined after her mishap involving Timberlake. In 2004, the Can’t Stop The Feeling singer ‘accidentally’ uncovered Jackson’s breastplate while she was nearing the end of her performance at that year’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

This resulted in heavy backlash for Jackson as she was reportedly blacklisted from a range of networks. Even though both issued remorseful apologies, her reputation took a big hit.

Spears’ deleted post does prompt the question about their possible meeting online or communicating through other means possible. Spears and Jackson’s representatives are keeping tight-lipped about the matter. Only time will unveil more details of a possibly existing friendship between the duo.