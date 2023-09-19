Kamala Harris made history as the first woman—and the first woman of color—to be elected as Vice President of the United States. Being the 'first woman' in a particular role tends to bring increased attention and pressure even in the twenty-first century, and women of color face even more criticism from people. The same has been the case with the current VP; Harris has even been critiqued for her ambition, an essential attribute in anyone running for office. However, she never budged from her aspirations.

Overcoming challenges and gender stereotypes to succeed in a leadership role requires determination, resilience, and a powerful sense of self. How Harris overcame the odds and helped more women develop these characteristics so that they aspire to become leaders is a question that many ask. After all, if women wish to pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated industries or take on leadership roles historically held by men, then they have to feel like these goals can be achieved, which is where role models can help break barriers. A 2020 study from Texas A&M University and Lancaster University found that female college students in an introductory economics class were almost 100% more likely to major in economics as they followed the footsteps of their senior female graduates, who encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

Kamala Harris, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, said, "My message to the many women who will continue to break barriers and be 'firsts' in their fields is don't give up, believe in yourself, and let your talent lead you. And surround yourself with good and supportive friends to keep you lifted up," when asked what made her land in the top position in the States. As a US senator, Kamala Harris was one of only four women of color in the Senate — and women of color are even rarer in business leadership.

A report from Catalyst, Women CEOs in America, shows that only 7.8% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women, and less than 1% are women of color. According to the report, "Executive teams with more than 30% women are more likely to outperform those with fewer or no women." Kamala Harris' motivation has led women to realize their latent potential and what's possible in reality. The support network also helps them stay motivated, and leadership training gives them the skills to navigate their way to the top.

A confident woman like Kamala Harris always reaches her goals No matter what her political affiliation is, and that deserves to be celebrated. Creating spaces where women can connect with mentors who have walked a similar path can provide invaluable guidance and motivation and to that, Vice President Kamala Harris is a living example.

