Kelly Ripa Flawlessly Handles Minor Wardrobe Malfunction During Live Dance Performance

Reality TV sensation, Kelly Ripa from her Live With Kelly And Mark handled a wardrobe malfunction with ease as she performed live with her husband and co-host Mark Conseulos.

The power couple was getting jiggy-with-it on the dance floor through some sweet jive moves and were learning from Dancing with the Stars icons Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson on Tuesday's episode, as per People. In the video, Ripa and Conseulos were trying to emulate Chmerkovskiy and Johnson as they did the dip. The move involved Ripa doing a stylized dip while Conseulos had to get on his knees holding her, all while maintaining their intense chemistry. After the dip, she was supposed to twirl back to her original pose. On attempting the twirl, pieces of fabric ripped open at the back of her dress.

"Did the entire back of my dress just rip open? Ok, fine. It's just a breakaway dress." She said with a confident smile. She then did the most iconic thing possible: she ripped out the pieces of fabric and threw them away with gusto and shouted "Who cares?!" while earning cheers from the audience. After this Ripa proceeded to get groovy and asked Johnson to continue teaching her. "So far I've ripped my dress," says Ripa to which Johnson responded, "That's what dance is about." They jived to a small portion of music icon Lizzo's 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), after the short and fun choreography session, which was a true sight to behold after their hard work.

The Five-time Emmy winner is among the hippest and friendliest talk show hosts. She first starred in the critically acclaimed soap opera in 1995 called All My Children. She then went on to Co-host the Live! franchise in 2001: she has been asked to co-host five times in a row with Regis Philbin in the Live! franchise in 2001, alongside Michael Strahan from 2015 to 2016, and Ryan Seacrest in 2016. Presently she is working with the love of her life on the same show, which is "a dream come true" according to Ripa.

Kelly and Mark met each other on the set of All My Children back in 1995. The two had a zing and were smitten with each other; it was love at first sight. The Riverdale actor initially wanted to keep things private to avoid problems professionally as he was indeed dating his co-star. However, they made their first appearance as a couple in 1996 at the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Although the pair very briefly split, they supposedly eloped to Las Vegas and got married in the same year they made their red carpet debut. Since tying the knot, they've been absolutely inseparable and the way they gaze into each other's eyes still remains the same after 27 years of matrimony. The two have welcomed three children together - Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio out of which, their first son is following in his father's footsteps as an actor. In fact, Ripa and Michael Joseph have been featured alongside Conseulos in the hit drama series Riverdale.