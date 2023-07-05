'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Undergoes an Earpiece Malfunction During Live Show

The View's host, Sunny Hostin stole the spotlight during a discussion in a recent episode of the talk show. The episode featured the sensational hosts of The View discussing the Supreme Court's recent decision on affirmation action. During this ordeal, Sunny encountered a problem with her earpiece, according to The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: ABC Network

Also Read: 'The View' Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Face Severe Criticism Over Remarks About the Missing Titan Sub

She was in the middle of a very important conversation with Whoopi Goldberg before the incident occurred. Goldberg finished elaborating on her opinion and thoughts, and now it was Sunny's turn. Sunny was decked up in a pink-striped, semi-formal shirt with a high ponytail. She also sported a layer of chrome necklaces with a minimalistic aesthetic of beads that vibed with her attire. To accommodate her earpiece, her earrings were placed in the top-most piercing on her ear. Sunny's diamond studded earring glistened in the bright light.

Sunny seemed uncomfortable throughout the conversation. At first glance, it appeared as if she were in disagreement with Goldberg's opinions. Later, the real reason was unveiled. "I think it's really important...," began Sunny before she was interrupted. While she did her best to conceal the discomfort, her face contorted in slight annoyance and pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Since the host was live and didn't want to waste time, she tried to adjust the earpiece which seemed to be the root cause of her discomfort. "I think it's really important to know...," she said once more and then revealed, "I'm sorry, my earpiece is buzzing." This was what caused her distraction. After a few more tweaks, where Sunny pulled her earpiece out and put it back on again, she was able to continue to voice her valuable opinion on the show.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Takes a Stand for 'Evangelicals of My Youth' Amid Controversial Support for Donald Trump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

The decorated host had recently visited Portugal to spend some quality time with her son, Gabriel Hostin. Sunny flew down to the serene country along with her husband, Emmanuel Hostin. It appears the trio truly had a wonderful time at the breathtaking location as a family. Sunny posted a carousel of sweet pictures featuring memories from the said vacation. Front and center in the first picture was her son, Gabe. He was in a classic wetsuit and was seen holding a surfboard, showcasing a smirk as he posed for the moment.

Also Read: 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Shares Family Photos, Fans Say Her Husband and Son Look Like 'Twins'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Next on the slide was a heartwarming picture of both of Sunny's boys. The father-son duo were locked in a loving embrace in a vibrant street corner. Her hubby looked as proud as punch giving his son a warm hug. A picture of Sunny with her husband and a selfie with her son is also featured. The carousel would have been incomplete without Sunny herself alongside her precious family, all in one beautiful frame.

More from Inquisitr

The View’s Sunny Hostin Heartbroken Over Losing Her Close Friend, Urges Fans to Take Care of Each Other

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite 'Vegan Cheat Meal' at In-N-Out After Canceled Trip to Las Vegas