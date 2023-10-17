Recently, Vivek Ramaswamy took to Twitter to comment on Harvard student groups that signed a controversial letter holding the 'Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence' following an attack by Hamas that killed over 1,400 Israelis earlier this month. "The Harvard student groups who co-signed the anti-Israel letter are simple fools," Ramaswamy wrote on Twitter. "But it's not productive for companies to blacklist kids for being members of student groups that make dumb political statements on campus." He elaborated further, "It's not great now if companies refuse to hire kids who were part of student groups that once adopted the wrong view on Israel. This isn't a legal point, it's a cultural point. I say this as someone who vehemently disagrees with those Harvard student groups."

The Harvard student groups who co-signed the anti-Israel letter are simple fools. But it’s not productive for companies to blacklist kids for being members of student groups that make dumb political statements on campus. Colleges are spaces for students to experiment with ideas &… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 15, 2023

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Hits Out at Nikki Haley’s Foreign Policy, Says Experience ‘Shows in Her Bank Account’

Ramaswamy also argued against the 'left-wing cancel culture' that has led to the 'persecution of people who wore red hats in support of former President Donald Trump,' as per Business Insider. Despite vehemently disagreeing with the views expressed by students on Harvard's campus, Ramaswamy opposed such blacklisting tactics, arguing college should be a place where students can freely 'experiment with ideas' without permanent professional repercussions after graduation. He also called for rejecting the growing influence of 'cancel culture' on both the left and right. The presidential hopeful further clarified on X, "I’ve been as vocal as anyone in criticizing left-wing cancel culture (see my first book “Woke, Inc.”), but it’s bad no matter who practices it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

The Republican candidate then pivoted back to the ongoing debates on college campuses, stating that individuals calling for blacklisting Harvard students "are responding from a place of understandable hurt. [B]ut I'm confident that in the fullness of time, they will agree with me on the wisdom of avoiding these cancel-culture tactics."

Also Read: N.H. Landlord Files a Lawsuit Against Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign for Pending $50,000 in Rent

Having said that, it's worth noting that Ramaswamy's nuanced position stands in stark contrast to billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a Harvard alum who has previously praised the young GOP candidate but drew a hard line when it comes to blacklisting some Harvard students. Last week, Ackman wrote on Twitter: "I have been asked by a number of CEOs if Harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas' heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members."

.@VivekGRamaswamy’s response below to a recent critical article in the @WSJ reinforces why I respect and support his run for POTUS. He has a remarkably deep understanding of important issues and he responds with extreme candor to questions that he is posed at the risk of the… https://t.co/e5IqWCAdLd — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) August 10, 2023

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Says Upset Protestors Crashed His Car in Iowa, Police Claim It Wasn’t ‘Intentional'

Ackman added, "If, in fact, their members support the letter they have released, the names of the signatories should be made public so their views are publicly known." A billboard truck even drove around Harvard's campus, identifying alleged members of the pro-Palestinian groups. However, some student groups have since distanced themselves from the controversial letter, as per The Harvard Crimson, the university's student newspaper.

More from Inquisitr

Vivek Ramaswamy Invited Protesting Student Inside Townhall, Believes They Have a 'Lot in Common'

Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Unconventional Response to a Protester