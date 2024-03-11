INQUISITR.COM / Entertainment

Donald Trump Calls for Jimmy Kimmel's 'Replacement' After Ranting About 'Boring' Oscars Performance

By Reni D.
Published on : 22:45 PST, Mar 10, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford; (Inset) Kevin Winter

Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump have often taken subtle jabs at each other in the past over an array of incidents. Whether it was about Trump’s hair, his ongoing presidential campaign for the upcoming elections, posts on social media, or more, Kimmel frequently revisits the former President’s life on his show. In response, Trump seldom responds to Kimmel’s thoughts about him. It looks like Trump might’ve been irked by some of Kimmel’s jokes because he’s not only slammed the famous host’s show but asked for the network to replace him entirely, per The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

 

The renowned comedian recently got the honor of hosting the critically acclaimed Oscars awards ceremony. This glamorous event features only the finest group of impressive artists in the entertainment industry who have revolutionized acting in their respective genres. To have hosted such a prestigious occasion is monumental in anyone’s career, especially Kimmel’s. The Boss Baby voice actor was praised by many, except Trump, who shared his disapproving thoughts on Truth Social

 

 

The former President shared a furious rant on the platform about his unfiltered opinion of Kimmel. With a few choice words, Trump said, “Has there EVER been a WORSE host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars?” The MAGA founder pointed out, “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something he is not, and never can be.”

 

 

Trump’s statements hint at the high standards he has for entertainment that Kimmel allegedly failed to meet. Nonetheless, the twice-impeached former President urged the ABC network to ‘get rid’ of Kimmel and replace him with a star from Good Morning America. Trump wrote, “Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos.” Do note that Trump was referring to the GMA host, George Stephanopoulos, who was a part of the former President’s administration as the former White House Communications Director. Trump iterated on his choice, “He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.”

 

 

However, it seems like Trump was disgruntled over the Oscars in its entirety. He continued to fume saying, “Also, a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years - Disjointed, boring, and very unfair…” Trump seemed upset about the winners of the evening and claimed they were ‘undeserving’ of it. He wrote, “Why don’t they give the Oscars to those that deserve them.”

 

 

Lastly, the former Trump Organization claimed if the winners were people who reportedly earned the title they won, “ratings would come back from the depths.” Trump concluded his thoughts with an iconic slogan from his campaign - “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” In response to Trump’s Truth Social post, Kimmel read aloud the former President’s thoughts to the audience but refrained from saying anything that might further provoke a response or possibly irk him more. 

