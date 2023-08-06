Jennifer Lopez Once Wore a $7,680 Glamorous Gucci Outfit to Host Taco Night at Home

An average host would dress in something comfortable and stretchy for a weekday taco night at home. But Jennifer Lopez is not your regular host. JLo stole the spotlight from her star-studded guests and hosted a 'Taco Wednesday' party at her home alongside her then-partner Alex Rodriguez in a sparkly Gucci dress. What's more? The outfit was worth $7680.

Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

Her guest list included Kim Kardashian and the whole Kardashian clan, her best friend Leah Remini, Joan Collins, and more, according to Glamour. The photos and videos on social media proved the party was a lit affair; however, Lopez's outfit outshone any possible brightness.

The 54-year-old actress was all glammed up in a purple and black $3,700 crystal-embroidered top and matching $3,980 trousers, all embroidered with sequins and crystals, from Gucci's 2018 Cruise line, reported Pop Sugar. She complemented her outfit with a pair of black heels and sparkly jewelry.

Apart from the fans, it was one of the guests, Kim, who was in awe of JLo's aura. The SKIMS founder posted the inside story on Snapchat and could be heard saying, "Who else would host a Taco Wednesday in this outfit? This gorgeous girl," as the Hustlers actress showed off her luxury attire in front of a buffet of taco fillings, as reported by The Cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divas Of Style (@divasofstyle)

As for Kim, she donned a sleek black outfit paired with a bright pink fur coat, also a Gucci, and her dress was worth $19,000, which is how much 19,000 tacos cost at some joints in L.A. The Hulu star also gave an up-close and personal look at the mouth-watering food spread—a buffet bar of fillings and toppings that were as extravagant as the celebrities' outfits.

The media mogul posed with her momager Kris Jenner, alongside Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez. The other Kardashian sibling, Kourtney, also attended the ultra-glamorous taco night, but the ultimate guest of honor of the night was none other than Joan Collins.

In the video, Kim happened to have the phone in hand to capture the moment while Mama Jenner, Kourtney, Lopez, and Collins posed for the camera, but later found out it was a video. Upon realizing this, Lopez could be heard saying, "Is it a video? Why am I always doing this in a video?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divas Of Style (@divasofstyle)

And the women in the frame cheered 'Taco Wednesday.' As it's clear by now, JLo loves partying. And, of course, being the center of attention. She never shies away from taking center stage, gathering people around her, and having a ball of a time. Recently, she celebrated her 54th birthday by dancing on a table.

Previously, for her 50th, she stole the show with her 10-Tier 24-Karat gold cake, which had her name written in Swarovski crystals. With fireworks, performances, and a six-figure birthday gift—a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible worth an estimated $140,000 from her then-fiance A-Rodriguez, Lopez was nothing but the queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Although, traditionally, it is Taco Tuesday. But since it's JLo, Taco Wednesday it is. Period.

