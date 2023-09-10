Jennifer Lopez's marriage with Marc Anthony concluded in divorce in 2011. A few years later, the "Jenny From the Block" sensation chose to share insights into both the relationship and the divorce. Lopez and Anthony surprised their fans in the past by revealing their separation after seven years of marriage, as reported by US Weekly. Nowadays, they have become the most amicable of former chart-topping spouses, frequently appearing on each other's social media alongside their children and occasionally indulging their fans' requests for a kiss at award shows. Since their separation, both Anthony and Lopez have embraced new relationships, ventured into new musical endeavors, and pursued fresh business opportunities.

According to DocBusters, Lopez has often discussed how the conclusion of their marriage was undeniably painful but also a crucial step for their individual growth and well-being. In her documentary titled Dance Again, the singer-actor opens up about her desire for a robust and enduring marital relationship. As the mother of two, she reflects on her divorce from Marc Anthony after seven years of marriage, stating, “That wasn’t my dream. My dream was for us to always be together. You never want to break up family. It hurts me to see them miss him so much. There’s no pain or failure like going through a divorce. That hope, that dream, that fairytale, with that first time that dream gets blown to pieces, you feel like you’re going to die."

During a 2011 interview with ABC News, Anthony shared a quote that sheds light on why bidding farewell to the years they spent together still feels premature and continues to be a topic of conversation at his family reunions. He disclosed that they separated because of “a realization on both of parts: “I’ll always love Jennifer. I’ll always love Jennifer. She knows that.”

In an interview on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour, the actress and singer reflected on one of the most challenging periods in her life: her divorce from Marc Anthony, the father of her children, Max and Emme, whom she affectionately calls her "coconuts." “Once I got divorced, I had to re-examine my whole life, because I waited to have kids, I had kids when I was 38, because I never wanted to not be with the person I was with and had kids with. I just felt like, when we got divorced, it was the lowest time of my life, I felt like I had failed miserably and that I wasn’t going to give my kids what they needed," she said.

Even a decade after their divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony continue to uphold a strong relationship. It's a common sight to witness them attending Max and Emme's school events together, and they openly express their mutual admiration on social media. However, it took some time to reach this stage. Following their separation, Jennifer revealed to Oprah in the same interview that she underwent therapy, as per Hello Magazine. “This is a key to life, I had to love myself and be OK on my own before I could be in a healthy relationship, I feel like, now, I´m good, no matter what," she said.

