Former Wyoming congresswoman and Republic Liz Cheney is promoting her new book Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning. It 'exposes' former President Donald Trump and his dictatorship schemes in detail. As per CNN, Cheney has proposed a third-party run in a bid to stop Trump from taking over the White House again. “We’re at a moment where the possibility of a third-party run is something we have to consider more than we ever have before because of the threat that Trump poses,” she said. The hot topics part of the well-liked daily program The View featured a discussion of the contentious statement, too.

But, as moderator Whoopi Goldberg was explaining the vote sequence during the discussion, she embarrassingly blurted out, “I like it when somebody puts their thing in the box." At this point, she mimicked pushing something into a fictitious container with animated gestures before saying, “And they walk back, you know? Because then you can see what someone did."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decider.com (@deciderdotcom)

Seated beside her was co-host Sara Haines, who shot her a startled glance. Thankfully, Goldberg noticed her insinuation as she turned to face Haines, apologizing that her statement appeared harsher than it was. “I know that sounded worse than I meant it.” The panel then burst out laughing as co-host Sunny Hostin affirmed, “It did, yeah,” while Goldberg shot back, “I know where it came from now!”

As reported by Decider, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin cautioned the panel once more that under Trump, the United States could be 'careening into dictatorship.' “I cannot raise enough alarm bells about how dangerous he is," she implied while stressing her point. “Liz Cheney is our savior” because she 'stands on democracy.' “I would consider this sort of split ticket that she’s talking about,” Hostin said as she backed the claim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

In response, Goldberg said that when Cheney had first suggested the concept of a split ticket years earlier, everyone had thought she was 'crazy.' Later, Goldberg added, “This is not about them, this is about us,” referring to the candidates in the upcoming presidential election. “We make this decision. I don’t like polls because polls can be manipulated. I like it when somebody goes in and they vote.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Cheney, in her book, also stated that the country needs to analyze Trump's reelection: “But I also think we have to ensure that at some point, we’re unified against him. It has to be a situation where we say, ‘I don’t care what your view is on this issue or that issue or whatever the big policy issue is. If you care about the Constitution and you’re going the defend it, we have to work and vote together for that.’” The Republican wrote in an excerpt, "Trump has told us that he thinks the Constitution can and should be suspended when necessary, that what happened on Jan. 6 was justified, that in a second Trump presidency, he would seek retribution... The assumption that our institutions will protect themselves is purely wishful thinking by people who prefer to look the other way.”

