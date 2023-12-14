'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Irked by Producer’s Interference Mid Sentence, Blasts Him on Air

You don't mess with Whoopi Goldberg! The View host didn't like it when she was in the middle of her sentence, and the show's producer signaled her to cut it short. The 68-year-old heard him but continued to finish off what she was saying. However, at one point, during the Hot Topics segment, she blasted him on air.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul R. Giunta

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Called Out by Sara Haines for Trying to 'Steal' from the Sets of 'The View'

The comedian was engrossed in discussing "neutral" friendships, relationships, marriage, etc., with her co-panelists and the guest host, Yvette Nicole Brown, when the show's producer motioned her to wrap it up so the show could cut to the commercial. But she didn't like being interrupted and told him, "I don't care" on camera.

The all-women panelists discussed friends and relationships with ex-partners. For context, they were talking about friends who remain neutral in their dealings with "mutual friends." Brown shared her perspective, and fellow host and lawyer Sunny Hostin agreed with Brown's viewpoint, per The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Meanwhile, Sara Haines shared her opinion, which didn't align with her co-hosts. Goldberg, who was silently sitting and absorbing her colleagues' philosophies, suddenly had an epiphany that she was eager to share. The 68-year-old said, "Uh, wait, hold up! Listen! It's like an ex..."

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Crew Member With a Touching Shoutout for Her Engagement

Goldberg continued, "If you marry someone, there is a friendship there first and foremost. That's why I don't have a problem being friends with my exes." She added, "Because I like them for a reason, and even when they did, something that I didn't think was OK..." That's when the producer interrupted her mid-sentence.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s NSFW Revelation Makes Guest Julia Roberts Nervous: “I Gotta Go”

He motioned to Goldberg with a hand signal that read, "You're talking too much." The Sister Act star saw him and sarcastically responded, "OK, I see you, I see you, I don't care." The producer was seen laughing at her irritated reaction, and the hosts and audience of The View followed suit. Haines joked, "[Whoopi] was breaking up" with him.

Golberg has plenty of other incidents where she lost it in the show. During October's episode of the daytime talk show, the comedian clashed with her co-hosts when she spoke in favor of "yelling at your children." Meanwhile, the co-host Haines urged her not to feel guilty "screaming" at her kids and argued you need to get "a little bit louder" while disciplining them.

"Sometimes they just don't get it, so you have to get a little bit louder. Now that's not to say you're saying, "You dumb, ugly punk!'" said Goldberg. "That's not what we're doing." Then moderator Joy Behar added, "I don't believe in that. Don't hit the kid." Haines piped in, "I think as parents, we do the best we can, but we tend to model the behavior we experience as children."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

However, the actress was stunned when the show's executive producer Brian Teta shouted at her live, on-air, and mid-discussion and ordered her to cut for a commercial, per Daily Mail. She was consoling Haines when Teta's voice disturbed her trail of thoughts, "Go to a commercial! Do it now!" Goldberg responded, "I'm sorry; did you say something?"

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for NSFW Innuendo on ‘The View’: “That Sounded Worse Than I Meant It"

Whoopi Goldberg Pranks Julia Roberts on ‘The View’, Dashes off Stage With a Hair Product