Alabama Barker Shares Eerie Message from Kanye West, Fans Think Ex Kim Kardashian is ‘So Mad’

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker has created quite a buzz in the entertainment industry with her flamboyant personality. When she isn’t serving some pretty impressive fashion statements, she has shown a keen interest in the music industry. Previously, she shared a video of herself in a recording studio, vibing to a rhythmic beat on Instagram, per Inquisitr. Besides being a fan of her Blink-182 drummer dad, Alabama is also a fan of famous rapper Kanye West. The youngster shared a snap of a message from him, leading fans to assume it might irk his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, per The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

Alabama shared a screenshot of West’s tweet on X, formerly Twitter, which read: “I wish I had a friend like me,” on her Instagram Stories late into the night. However, since West’s account on the platform has been inactive, do note that it was an old tweet.

Image Source: Instagram | @alabamaluellabarker

West had shared the controversial tweet back in 2013. Furthermore, Alabama's dad is married to West’s ex-wife’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. As such, The Kardashians fandom is abuzz with suggestions, mentioning that perhaps West’s ex-wife might be a bit disgruntled at her step-niece’s Story on the Gram. A Reddit forum prompted a conversation by stating, “Funny how Labama likes YE. Actually, Kourt and her whole little Rock star of a family are still supporting him! I’m not mad at him but Kim is.” One observant user recalled the time Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian ‘hung out’ with Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-husband, and compared it to the current circumstances: Barker’s alleged support for West.

The user wrote: “Well, last season, Kim & Khloe hung out with Scott a few times and talked smack about Kourtney with him.” The person continued, “And let’s not forget the birthday party Kris [Jenner] & Khloe had for Scott.” Lastly, the supposed fan justified Barker’s support for Ye just like her step-aunties supported Disick. The user wrote, “Fair is fair.” In a thread, a second person agreed with the previous person, noting, “Exactly! I’ve been hoping Kourtney and Travis would end up reaching out to Ye [West]. It’s what Kim deserves.”

Alabama's actions on Instagram beg the question: Have the Barkers been in contact with the rapper, or is this just the young adult’s way of expressing her affinity for West’s comments? That remains to be seen. Nonetheless, representatives of Alabama and West have refrained from commenting about their possible inkling with each other. Moreover, Alabama seems to have undergone a social media purge. After much backlash due to her allegedly risque ensemble, she seems to have deleted almost all posts from her page. However, she didn’t delete her adorable photoshoot with a few goats! Barker captioned the post saying, “Goats day.”