Whoopi Goldberg Confronts Live Audience on ‘The View’ for Expressing Their Disapproval: "Stop Doing It"

Whoopi Goldberg, the prominent host of The View, responded firmly to a critical audience on her morning show. The 67-year-old Whoopi took a moment to address the live audience present on the set of The View after they audibly expressed their disapproval during the 'Hot Topics' segment.

Initiating a discussion at the circular table, the actress acclaimed for her numerous awards brought up the topic of relationships. Whoopi made mention of an article penned by a journalist for Glamour magazine. The holder of an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony awards) shared a quote from the article, reciting it during the live broadcast. "A writer for Glamour says 'all of the congratulations she received after meeting her boyfriend made it clear to her that society still sees having a man as the ultimate goal for women'," quoted Whoopi, as per The Sun.

Also Read: Fans Delighted as Whoopi Goldberg Turns Sous Chef on ‘The View’: “Never Seen Her So Happy”

Image Source: Youtube | The View

Whispers of criticism rippled through the audience, prompting a momentary pause from Whoopi as she addressed their discourteous response. "I'm just telling you what she said," clarified Whoopi. In a show of support for Whoopi, her co-host Joy Behar, aged 80, joined in and said, "Don't shoot the messenger."

Whoopi shows no hesitation in addressing the audience during the taping. In a November 2022 episode that aired, Whoopi delivered an unexpected outburst aimed at the audience. The panel engaged in an intense conversation regarding the vicious assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which occurred on October 30. The 82-year-old suffered significant injuries following a break-in at their residence in San Francisco, where an intruder used a hammer. One of the co-hosts, Alyssa Farah Griffin, aged 33, characterized the attack as an instance of "political violence" and expressed concerns about the potential for further deterioration before improvement takes place.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Was 'Glad To Get Out' of All Her Past Marriages: "Whoopi Is Over It"

Subsequently, Whoopi directed her words toward the viewers, asserting that they were responsible for criticizing such conduct. "Fox News, some of this is on your hands, You like to call people out. I'm calling you all out. Stop with the that side is not good - because this is what it puts out there. It tells people that you think it's okay to do this. Stop doing it!" Whoopi remarked with a finger-wagging gesture aimed at the camera.

Further into the episode, Whoopi openly shared her concerns about the possibility of being replaced by another well-known host of a daytime talk show. She discussed a Halloween special on The Jennifer Hudson Show, in which the singer participated by donning a costume inspired by Sister Act and delivering a performance.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Demands $17m to Join Netflix's 'Deep Fake Love,' Vows to Showcase Talent on 'The View'

At 41 years old, Jennifer took on the role of Whoopi's character Sister Mary Clarence from the beloved 1992 film. During her act, the artist performed a medley of songs from the movie, all while impeccably attired in the likeness of the renowned political commentator. Whoopi proudly commented about the performance as the crowd erupted into laughter, "Jennifer Hudson dedicated half of her show, it seems to Sister Act. She was dressed and singing the music! So I have to watch out because if they discover that she really CAN sing, I'm going to lose that job!"

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8743934/the-view-whoopi-goldberg-calls-out-audience/

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/3714221-whoopi-goldberg-calls-fox-news-out-after-paul-pelosi-attack-some-of-this-is-on-your-hands/

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Praises ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast on ‘The View’ During Sweet Reunion: “I’m So Proud of Y’all”

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Furious As Co-hosts Mock Her for Accidentally Falling off Chair on Live TV