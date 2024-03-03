Why Miley Cyrus Once Jokingly 'Smacked' Flavor Flav Across His Face: 'Laughed It Off'

When Flavor Flav thought Miley Cyrus was Gwen Stefani years ago, she answered with a lighthearted retaliation. On Thursday, February 22, Flav appeared on the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast. As reported by The Daily Mail, he spoke of a past incident in which he mistakenly identified Cyrus for Stefani, and when he went to apologize, she gave him a playful smack to make sure it didn't happen again. So when the hip-hop hype man ran into the pop diva backstage at the Grammy Awards on February 4, they hugged each other after he called her 'correctly.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav ⏰ (@flavorflavofficial)

Flav revealed on the podcast, "There was a time a few years back when they both had the same exact haircut. That’s the thing that got me. When I ran across my Miley first time ever in my life I was like, ‘Oh my God, Gwen Stefani, Gwen Stefani!’ Miley didn’t say anything she just went along with it." Only when one of Flav's friends pointed out the mistake did he realize he had just met Cyrus. He added, "I turned around and I ran back to her. Oh my God, I’m so sorry. Yo, Miley Cyrus, I know who you are now. Your dad Billy Ray Cyrus. I was like, ‘I’m so stupid.’ Smacked me in the face. She smacked me in the face. Miley Cyrus slapped Flavor Flav in the face and we laughed it off."

Miley Cyrus' Grammy acceptance speech was everything 🥹

pic.twitter.com/9ubcZcPNvQ — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 6, 2024

With a playful message that alluded to the Flowers hitmaker's first Grammy triumph, Flav wrote proudly on Instagram: "My girl Gwen Stefani... I mean MILEY CYRUS give my girl her Flowers!" In the humorous video posted on social media earlier this month, Cyrus playfully chastised Flav as the two caught up at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The rap legend yelled out the Hannah Montana alum's name in the video, which seemed to be filmed after Cyrus sang Flowers at the award show. Cyrus said in the clip, "You know it's me! I made it. You don't think I'm Gwen Stefani anymore. You used to call me Gwen every time I saw you." When Flav replied, "I know," she reassured him, "I love it." Following their "I love you's", she added, "You know what time it is!" pointing to Flav's trademark clock necklace.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Isaac Brekken

Flowers has been in the Hot 100 for 52 weeks, or precisely one year. This song is Cyrus' first to appear live on the competitive list of the songs that Americans listen to the most over a whole year. The only other No. 1 song Cyrus has ever achieved, Wrecking Ball, was her longest-charting success on the Hot 100 before Flowers. The song was ranked for 32 weeks. A little over ten years ago, it spent three frames at the top of the rankings. Cyrus won two Grammys for Flowers: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. The song was nominated for Song of the Year as well. However, Billie Eilish's hit song from the film Barbie, What Was I Made For?, won the honor.