Watch Taylor Swift and Her Dad Share Laughs in Backstage at Santa Clara Concert

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up the US leg of the Eras Tour with final live concerts in Santa Clara, California, on the 28th and 29th. The Lavender Haze hitmaker has showcased her fun side with a TikTok video ahead of the concert on Friday. Swift can be seen cruising the corridors of the vast Levi's Stadium in a golf cart with some of her friends. The clip then showcases her racing with her dad, Scott Swift, who unexpectedly appears behind the group on a Segway. The impromptu racing clip then follows her dad speeding up in an attempt to catch up with his daughter's golf cart.

imagine just minding your own business and taylor swift drives past you in a golf cart followed closely by scott swift on a segway pic.twitter.com/7iN0z5IGWh — izzie | SYDNEY N4!!!! (@ownedbyswift13) July 29, 2023

The father-daughter duo can be seen vibing to the tune of a thrilling racing theme, Ridin, by rapper Chamillionaire. The cool track also features fellow rapper Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, in the video. Swift can be seen enjoying the lyrics - "They see me rollin' - They hatin' - Patrollin' and tryna catch me ridin' dirty," as her dad tries to catch up. The Blank Space songstress added a playful caption to the clip, stating, "Dads on his segway s**t again."

Daily Mail reports, the outdoor show on Friday at the Levi's stadium drew more than 60,000 Swifties, including celebrity fans like actress Tommy Dorfman and supermodel Gigi Hadid. Dorfman, who is best known for her role as Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, shared a series of snaps from the electrifying evening. The Atlanta native can be seen dancing and singing with the crowd in one of the videos. She is seen wearing an impeccable flower-patterned white A-line dress; at one point, the lights in the stadium dim out and fans light up their phones while enjoying Swift's three-hour-long performance. Dorfman was also pictured snuggling up to Hadid, who then proceeded to give her a peck on the cheek. "This Night Is Sparkling !!! thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??" Dorfman captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Swifties created history by causing geological activity during Seattle’s Lumen Field live concert. They created seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake with their loud singing and dancing. As per CNN, the 144,000 crowd rivaled the legendary 'Beast Quake' of 2011, according to Western Washington University geology professor and seismologist Jackie Caplan-AAuerbach. - "I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were the same pattern of signals. If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical," said the geology professor while comparing the two seismic events. Caplan-Auerbach further stated, "The primary difference is the duration of shaking. Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple of seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. I collected about 10 hours of data for Taylor Swift, where rhythm controlled the behaviour. The music, the speakers, the beat All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it."

Taylor also happened to enjoy her performance in Seattle and thanked her fans for making the evening memorable with an adorable Instagram post: "Seattle that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs." She added - "That was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever

