Amy Robach Continues to Apologize to Daughters Over Secrecy Surrounding Romance With T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the former co-hosts of Good Morning America 3, are speaking out about the hurdles they faced when their off-camera relationship became public. In the first episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J., the broadcasters shed light on the criticism they faced and the impact it had on their families. The revelation of their alleged affair, which was kept under wraps for months, led to their eventual firing by ABC executives.

Amy and Holmes shared how the media attention affected their lives and the difficulties they encountered in explaining the situation to their families. "We have not felt comfortable holding our heads up high walking down the street, at least we didn't initially. But we started to now," Amy asserted on the podcast.

Also Read: Britney Spears' Father, Jamie Spears, Underwent a Leg Amputation Due to a 'Terrible Infection'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

As they addressed the challenges of exploring through the chaos that ensued after their relationship went public, Holmes shared, "A lot of this had to do with us trying to get our own homes in order. Look, a lot of damage was done; it's not even about the marriages — that's tough enough to go through a divorce. We were trying to get our kids settled and trying to get our kids to understand why we didn't tell everybody what was going on with us ahead of time,"

As per People, Robach, who shares two daughters, Annalise and Ava, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, expressed regret about not informing her children earlier. "I'm still saying I’m sorry, it's one thing for us to deal with the press and the headlines and the paparazzi that have become as much a part of our lives as anything."

Robach acknowledged the difficulty her daughters face in dealing with the public scrutiny. "When I'm with my children, with my daughters, they're there and their pictures are being taken. I just try to put myself in their shoes. It's their family, and they're so young. They don't have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it in perspective. It’s been a hard, hard journey that will continue, we’re all in therapy."

Also Read: Kanye West Fights Lawsuit Over Donda Academy's Sushi-Only Menu and Lack of Janitors (Among Other Claims)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

They clarified that they were in the midst of divorce when their relationship was exposed. Holmes stated, "Nov. 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers—being outed as cheating on our spouses—and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Also Read: Travis Kelce Expresses His Dejection Over the Controversial Refereeing Decision After the Chiefs Loss

Robach corroborated this, confirming that she had stopped wearing her ring in early August, and her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, had already moved out of their house three months before the first publicized photo of her and Holmes. She also added that Holmes had been living alone since the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

Despite the challenges they faced, Robach and Holmes expressed hope for personal growth and understanding. The podcast episode shed light on the complexities and emotional toll of navigating personal relationships under the spotlight, offering a glimpse into the private struggles of public figures.

More from Inquisitr

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Still Using Same Medication After Being Hospitalized With Side-Effects

Kendall Jenner’s Presence at the LA Gala Leaves Fans With Her Pregnancy Speculations