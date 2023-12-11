At the COP28, the annual United Nations climate change meeting being held in Dubai, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry declared, but he did not specify when the current plants would have to be removed. As part of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which is composed of over 60 nations, Kerry said that the United States will expedite the phase-out of coal-fired power plants, except the very few that are equipped with carbon capture and storage. The Environmental Protection Agency under President Joe Biden said this year that it would set higher pollution standards for power plants, which coal facilities would find almost hard to comply with. According to EPA regulation, power plants that burn coal and natural gas would have to shut down or reduce their carbon emissions to almost nothing over the next ten years.

President Biden and I are proud to have made the largest investment in climate action in history.



At COP28 last weekend, I made clear that we will continue to demonstrate through action how the world can and must meet the climate crisis.

As per Fox News, President Biden said last month that wind and solar power will take the place of coal facilities "all across America" when they are closed. As reported by the New York Post, Vice President Kamala Harris announced new regulations aimed at "sharply reducing methane from the oil and natural gas industry." The rule will significantly lower methane and other dangerous air pollutants produced by the oil and gas sector, encourage the use of state-of-the-art methane detection technologies, and have a positive impact on public health by lowering hospital visits, missed school days, and even fatalities. The senior American delegate to the summit, Kamala, said that the United States and other countries need to take decisive action to address the effects of climate change. The U.S. methane emissions legislation is a component of a larger Biden administration initiative that also includes financial incentives for the purchase of electric cars and infrastructure upgrades; according to Harris, these expenditures will come to almost $1 trillion over ten years.

BREAKING: Biden Climate Envoy John Kerry just called for the elimination of every single coal plant on earth (COP28)



36% of all global electricity is powered by coal. 20% of U.S. energy is coal.

However, the outlet highlights how America's ability to produce electricity will be severely limited if coal and natural gas facilities are eliminated. These rules would result in nationwide rolling blackouts and brownouts, similar to what was seen in California, the state that pioneered America's extreme anti-fossil fuel laws. There will be periodic blackouts, and household air conditioning in the summer and heating in the winter will need to be restricted or turned off. In the absence of gas and coal plants, industries, factories, schools, hospitals, and the Internet would often shut down due to the unreliability of alternative energy sources. The outlet claims that America may soon lose up to 60% of its electric power output. Approximately 20% of our electricity is still produced by coal, while 40% is produced by natural gas. Whether intentional or not, this radical green agenda will destroy the country's capacity to lead the world economy, destroy millions of jobs, and make houses in America colder in the winter and hotter in the summer.

